County Commission in Southwest Florida Finds Scalable and Affordable Video Creation and Management Tool with YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Charlotte County, Florida, Board of Commissioners recently deployed YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform to help the county meet its mission of delivering exceptional service to its more than 190,000 residents.

YuJa’s Video Platform is an all-in-one tool that can be used to serve local, state and federal agencies in a number of capacities, from onboarding to recording meetings, or live streaming events. Videos are hosted and can be streamed through the Video Platform’s advanced Content Distribution Network for on-demand viewing.

“YuJa’s Video Platform provides secure, reliable content creation and distribution perfect for government entities of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We understand the unique challenges governments face in creating scalable, affordable and compliant video and content to use both internally and externally.”

The board previously used Techsmith Knowmia, which wound down its Knowmia service. To help organizations migrate from Knowmia, YuJa has implemented special migration incentives that include a custom-built toolkit, an opportunity to receive captioning credits, migrations for Knowmia data, and support for training and onboarding.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Charlotte County Florida is home to nearly 190,000 residents, a multitude of businesses, and a rich, dynamic culture. Every day, the county’s elected officials and employees work hard to deliver exceptional service – and make Charlotte County a place its residents are proud to call home. The vision is to “preserve and enrich our community’s quality of life for those who live, work and play in our paradise.”

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.