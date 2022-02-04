OTR Acquisition Corp. Announces Confidential Submission of S-4 Registration Statement Related to Proposed Business Combination

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OTR Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OTRAU, OTRA and OTRAW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced the confidential submission with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to its previously announced proposed business combination with Comera Life Sciences, Inc.

In addition, the investor call with Comera and OTR has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8:30 a.m. EST (from previous date and time of Friday, Feb. 4 at 8:30 a.m. EST) to discuss the proposed business combination. An audio webcast of the event will be available on the OTR Investor Relations website at https://otracquisition.com/investors/.

About OTR Acquisition Corp.

OTR Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OTRA) is a $107 million special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OTR is sponsored by OTR Acquisition Sponsor LLC, an affiliate of investor and entrepreneur Nicholas J. Singer and Purchase Capital. OTR’s units, Class A common stock and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols “OTRAU,” “OTRA,” and “OTRAW,” respectively.

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

