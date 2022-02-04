Integrated Dermatology Expands Its Mid-Atlantic Presence With Derm One, PLLC Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Dermatology, one of the nation’s largest providers of dermatology services, continued its expansion with the addition of Derm One, PLLC. Founded in 1994, the new Integrated Dermatology practice, led by Dr. David Tolliver, operates five state-of-the-art locations: Bluefield, Radford, and Wytheville, Virginia, and Beckley and Princeton, West Virginia.

Dr. Tolliver is a board-certified dermatologist and graduate of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV. He completed his dermatology residency at Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital in Ohio and is licensed in Virginia, West Virginia and Hawaii. Dr. Tolliver is also affiliated with the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology, the Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, the American Society for Mohs Surgery, the American Osteopathic Association, the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Medical Association, and the American Association of Physician Specialists, Inc.

Providing best-in-class surgical, medical and cosmetic dermatology, Derm One’s five offices are managed by Dale Tolliver and supported by eight other providers.

“For 27 years, Derm One has been dedicated to the communities we serve,” Dr. David Tolliver said. “This partnership is an exciting new chapter as it will enable us to continue growing the practice while also remaining focused on our patients.”

Jeff Queen, CEO of Integrated Dermatology, said he is excited to further expand the company’s Mid-Atlantic presence and welcome the Derm One team to the network.

“We look forward to supporting Dr. Tolliver’s growth and success, while enabling him to continue making the best decisions for his patients and staff,” Queen said.

For more information on Derm One, visit dermoneva.com.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 25 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For additional information, visit mydermgroup.com.