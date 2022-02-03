National Association for the Employment of People Who Are Blind Elects Jeffrey Mittman as President

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association for the Employment of People who are Blind (NAEPB) today announced the election of Jeffrey Mittman as its new president.

Mittman currently serves as the President & CEO of Bosma, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for Hoosiers who are blind. His background with Bosma makes him uniquely qualified to lead NAEPB in its efforts to maximize opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired across the nation.

“It is an honor to take on this role,” said Mittman. “As the national president, I look forward to working collaboratively with our member organizations and policy leaders to ensure we have supportive environments to promote the employment of thousands of working Americans who are blind or visually impaired.”

Mittman will focus on growing the impact of the organization by bolstering employment opportunities and upward mobility for blind Americans, and strengthening the AbilityOne® Program, the nation’s leading creator of jobs for people who are blind or have significant disabilities. Nonprofit organizations across the country participate in the program by providing goods and services to the federal government at fair market prices.

Mittman, a veteran who lost his vision in combat, has been CEO of Bosma since August 2019. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Executive Development for Public Service from Ball State University and a Bachelor of Science in Resource Management from Troy University. Mittman also currently serves on the board for the National Industries for the Blind and Ability Indiana.

For more information on NAEPB, please visit www.naepb.org. For more information on Bosma, please visit bosma.org.

About NAEPB

The Mission of the National Association for the Employment of People Who Are Blind (NAEPB) is to represent and protect the collective interest of its member organizations to enable them to strengthen and maximize opportunities for people who are blind. NAEPB is incorporated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a Not-for-Profit Corporation and is certified as a 501 (c) 6 organization. It is a membership association of agencies from across the United States who share the common goal of providing employment for people who are blind. It was founded in November of 2001.

About Bosma

Rooted in more than 100 years of history, Bosma is one of Indiana’s largest nonprofit organizations providing training and employment for people who are blind or visually impaired. Bosma Enterprises is the organization’s business entity. From contract packaging to warehousing, Good Works® products and assembly, Bosma Enterprises provides customers with scalable business solutions. Bosma Enterprises helps socially responsible companies with a focus on supplier diversity expand their sourcing options with high-quality goods and services. To learn more, visit bosma.org.