Star Javicia Leslie Partners with Puffs® to Welcome kids at Cincinnati Children’s into Power Pals Troupe This Cold & Flu Season

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This cold and flu season, Puffs tissues is bringing our Puffs Power Pals together with the actress, Javicia Leslie, to lend a soft touch to the world’s fiercest superheroes at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. An elite group of young yet mighty superheroes, the Puffs Power Pals are on a mission to blast sore, red noses this season with Puffs Ultra Soft, all while honoring those children that fight like superheroes every single day.

Playing an iconic role, Javicia knows all too well about the strength of superheroes.

“I grew up watching Batman and loving superheroes just like kids all over the world do to this day, so getting to play one in real life is an honor and a privilege that I don’t take for granted,” says Javicia. “When Puffs asked me to partner with them to lend a soft touch to the real everyday superheroes at Cincinnati Children’s, I had to say yes.”

For those children battling life-threatening illnesses, certain treatments can cause delicate skin to become dry, rough, itchy and red. With cold and flu season upon us, the chances of a sore, red nose are only increased by using ordinary tissues. To help combat this, Puffs tissues has committed to donating 3,500 boxes of Puffs Ultra Soft to the little noses in need at Cincinnati Children’s.

“We are honored and humbled to highlight the deserving children at Cincinnati Children’s who fight like superheroes each and every day,” said Janette Yauch, Vice President, Puffs. “We are committed to wiping out red noses while celebrating the strength and bravery of our newest Puffs Power Pals.”

“We are so grateful to Puffs for their donation of tissues and for helping us brighten the day for some of our very own superheroes,” says Jim Saporito, Senior Vice President of Development, Cincinnati Children’s. “Moments of joy, excitement and happiness mean so much to our patients – now more than ever. And we are thrilled to partner with Puffs to make this special opportunity happen.”

You can join Puffs and Javicia in lending a soft touch to #ANoseInNeed at Cincinnati Children’s by visiting CincinnatiChildrens.org. Be sure to also visit @Javicia on Instagram and TikTok and @PuffsTissues on Instagram and @Puffs on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook to check out the newest members of the Puffs Power Pals troupe.

