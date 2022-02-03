Source Farms Brings Together Yamhill County Farmers Committed to Supporting People, Animals and the Planet

CARLTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ground has expanded its ecosystem with the addition of Source Farms, a new agricultural collaboration between Tabula Rasa Farms and Kookoolan Farms. Source Farms will support farmers, animals and the planet through its commitment to producing, growing and raising the healthiest foods possible.

“We have long been inspired by the work of Chrissie and Koorosh at Kookoolan Farms, particularly their dedication to sustainable farming practices. Through the Source Farms partnership, we are guided by our shared goal of being the producers and purveyors of the best-tasting, most nutritious food available while also providing the best life for the animals, supported by practices that are good for the planet,” said The Ground co-founder Frank Foti. “Uniting our resources means we have the opportunity to further collaborate with two people we hold in incredibly high esteem, and we’re also able to invest in an infrastructure that allows for our continued mutual growth.”

In January of 2022, Foti and Brenda Smola-Foti announced The Ground, an evolving collection of virtual and physical destinations. By nurturing the interconnectedness of nature, people and community, The Ground takes a holistic approach to hospitality with a philosophy of belonging that comes to life through five verticals: accommodations; programs and events; wellness; agroecology; and food and beverage. Its agroecology philosophy is rooted in the understanding that humans are a part of nature, and was first introduced in 2015 with the founding of Tabula Rasa Farms, a Carlton-Ore.-based regenerative agriculture farm raising heritage animals that serves as a thought-leader in permaculture.

Tabula Rasa’s neighbor to the northwest, Kookoolan Farms is a diversified farm located in Yamhill, Ore. Established in 2005, Kookoolan Farms connects customers to 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished beef and lamb; sustainably sourced, premium wild-caught seafood; pasture-raised organic chicken; eggs and honey. Over the last several years, Kookoolan Farms has undergone incredible growth and its unique partnership with Tabula Rasa Farms represents the opportunity to scale up to meet customer demand while remaining true to its values of regenerative agriculture.

“We are humbled by the positive response we’ve received by our customers, who remain dedicated to supporting organizations that are committed to creating incredible opportunities that impact global climate change on a bigger scale,” said Chrissie Zaerpoor, co-founder of Kookoolan Farms. “Brenda and Frank’s commitment to planetary regeneration is aligned with our priorities. As we explore the future of Kookoolan Farms and our continued growth, coupled with our operations expanding beyond our current facilities, we’re delighted to partner with The Ground to develop Source Farms.”

Customers of Kookoolan Farms and Tabula Rasa Farms now have access to two local shopping experiences: Kookoolan Farms Farm Store and the Farm Stand at Tabula Rasa. With the introduction of Source Farms, plans for additional locations, online ordering, credit card purchasing options, direct shipping and local delivery are underway.

While Source Farms acquired the Kookoolan Farms brand, the Zaerpoors are the operating leaders of the newly announced collaboration, and the organization will rely on them to build the foundation for growth. Through this unique partnership, Source Farms will be well positioned to help more small farms develop new ways to connect their customers with good food and the farmers that grow it.

In addition to Tabula Rasa Farms and Source Farms, The Ground has grown to include 440 acres of land in outer Carlton and locations in the center of McMinnville and Carlton. Within the announcement of additional entities on the horizon, The Ground strives to nurture potential on an individual and collective scale, regenerating nature through permaculture, humans through food and livelihood and community through education and enrichment.

About The Ground:

The Ground is an evolving collection of virtual and physical destinations across Yamhill County, Ore. Its philosophy is rooted in the understanding that humans are a part of nature, which was first introduced with the founding of Tabula Rasa Farms in 2015, a regenerative agriculture farm raising heritage animals that serves as a thought-leader in permaculture. The Ground has grown to include 440 acres of land surrounding the farm. With the introduction of Source Farms, a new agricultural collaboration with Kookoolan Farms, The Ground exists to realize human potential in harmony with the planet by nurturing the interconnectedness of nature, people and community. With a holistic approach to hospitality with a philosophy of belonging, The Ground has plans to expand its programming and offerings. For more information on The Ground, visit: https://www.theground.love/.