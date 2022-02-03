Engageware Drives Banner Year Cementing its Position as Premier Customer Engagement Solutions Provider

TEWKSBURY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engageware, the leader in customer engagement SaaS solutions, today announced it closed 2021 with record revenue and profit, having posted more than 40% in annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth. Fueled by increasing demand for digital customer engagement, the nation’s leading financial services, retail, healthcare and technology organizations rely on Engageware’s appointment scheduling and knowledge management solutions to help drive increased revenue, organizational efficiencies and customer experience.

Engageware’s CEO, Bill Clark, said, “We pioneered the concept of online appointment scheduling more than 20 years ago with the vision of transforming the way organizations engage and connect with customers. Since then, we have expanded our product and service offerings to further support our customers’ engagement needs. Organizations that ignore the consumer demand for improved customer experience are at risk of losing customers and quickly becoming irrelevant. Engageware remains committed to our mission of providing organizations the tools they need to seamlessly connect with customers. I am extremely proud of the achievements the Engageware team accomplished this past year and humbled by the market’s overwhelmingly positive response.”

Engageware’s notable achievements for 2021 include:

Corporate Rebranding: Following TimeTrade’s acquisition of SilverCloud, the company successfully rebranded as Engageware to exemplify its singular focus on helping organizations attain superior customer engagement across multiple channels.

Expanded Partnerships and Technology Innovation: Engageware expanded its partner ecosystem, collaborating with a diverse network of talented providers, including Glia, Invo Solutions, Kasisto, POPi/o and Verint. These partnerships enable seamless integrations, extend value and provide turn-key solutions for Engageware’s customers. Engageware’s partner network of complementary solutions now includes virtual assistants, workforce management, live chat, CRM, and more. Its technology integrations, enabled through a public API and enhanced security, include web conferencing integrations with Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and Zoom.

Customer Growth and Expansion: Engageware’s expanding customer base grew to more than 500 organizations in 2021. New customers include: One of the world’s largest investment management companies; A global leader of premium lifestyle, apparel and home products; A leading provider of financial security solutions; A leading manufacturer and distributor of tile and natural stone; A growing specialty discount retailer recognized for its award-winning omnichannel shopping experience; and A credit union service organization (CUSO) providing operational solutions and support to partner credit unions.

Industry Recognitions and Accolades: Engageware’s long-time customer, iTHINK Financial Credit Union, was recognized for its advanced customer engagement and digital self-service strategy, specifically the institution’s ability to leverage Engageware’s Customer Self-Service, Employee Knowledge Management and Appointment Scheduling solutions to provide a more integrated and holistic member experience.

Historic Milestones: Engageware closed the year with a remarkable achievement of having enabled the scheduling of over one billion appointments via its award-winning appointment scheduling software. The scheduling of more than one billion appointments over the past two decades has fueled the exponential growth of the “by-appointment” economy, making appointment scheduling an essential part of commerce across various industries.

Engageware’s solutions help organizations grow more efficiently by providing strong customer engagement through self-service options, connecting the right resources at the right time when scheduled expertise is needed and equipping employees with immediate access to the information required to quickly and consistently answer questions and respond to inquiries.

About Engageware

Engageware (formerly TimeTrade SilverCloud) provides industry-leading SaaS technology and expert know-how to help organizations better engage their customers. Trusted by more than 500 organizations, our self-service, appointment scheduling, and knowledge management solutions – combined and integrated with those of our market-leading partners - make it easy for customers to answer their questions quickly, connect to the right resources when scheduled expertise is needed, and get a consistent, efficient experience when help from a representative is required. Organizations that use our customer engagement solutions deliver quality customer experiences no matter the channel — enabling faster growth with greater efficiency. For more information, visit engageware.com.