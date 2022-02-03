MRM Proteomics, Inc. and Agilent Technologies, Inc.: A Collaboration for Progress

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MRM Proteomics, Inc. (MRMP) and Agilent Technologies Inc. are excited to announce their new co-marketing agreement aimed to further advance the capabilities of quantitative proteomic applications and thereby help the scientific community make impactful, novel scientific discoveries.

This new partnership will provide a complete solution for quantitative protein and metabolite analysis. Agilent’s advanced expertise and state-of-the-art mass spectrometry technology, along with MRMP’s leadership and experience in peptide and metabolite quantitation will enable the development of new tools and technologies to advance the field of multi-omics. MRMP has developed an array of easy-to-use assay kits designed for “absolute” protein and metabolite quantitation in clinical and/or research biological samples, incorporating Agilent’s robust and sensitive HPLCs and mass spectrometers for analyte separation and detection.

The new Agilent 6495C LC/MS Triple Quad, coupled online to an Evosep One HPLC system, allows for higher multiplexity, enabling a greater number of metabolites and proteins to be quantified in significantly less time.

Via this partnership, MRMP is excited to develop novel kits specifically designed for the Agilent/Evosep platform, including biological pathway- and disease-specific kits, useful to those in the multi-omics field. Additionally, MRMP commits to hosting regular hands-on and virtual workshops focused on teaching innovative techniques in targeted quantitative proteomics. Participants will learn the essentials of proteomics workflows, sample preparation methodologies, Agilent’s LC/MRM-MS set-up, and data analysis using the popular, open source and readily available Skyline software™. Training in the operation of the Evosep LC system will be included in these programs.

Quote from Jennifer Gushue, Associate Vice President of Mass Spectrometry Marketing:

“The new targeted proteomics workflows that have been developed through our collaboration with MRM Proteomics and Evosep will improve quantification of protein targets in clinical research and accelerate drug development in sample limited environments,” said Jennifer, “This collaboration highlights the capabilities of our 6495 LC/MS Triple Quadrupole as a winning combination with Evosep and MRM proteomics for targeted proteomics and our commitment to driving answers for the toughest analytical challenges.”

Dr Nicolai Bache, Head of Applications, Evosep added:

“We are impressed with the scanning speed of the Agilent 6495C triple quad MS and the quantitation accuracy that has been repeatedly demonstrated with the MRM Proteomics kits. This combined workflow demonstrates great potential for future clinical research studies.”