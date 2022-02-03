ISC Launches New Construction General Liability Program for Middle-Market Firms

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California-based Integrated Specialty Coverages (“ISC”), a leading, multi-line program administrator that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) engineering and data analytics, today announced that together with carrier partner Sutton National, it has launched the new PREMIUM General Liability Program for the construction industry.

The PREMIUM program was designed for middle-market construction firms and is tailored to the specific eligible regions or states. The exclusive program is currently available to select brokers in New York (addressing NY labor laws), New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and California, with Texas coming soon. With the PREMIUM product, ISC is able to provide their appointed brokers a solution for almost all of their contractor and construction firm clients, starting from Project-Specific, and on to STANDARD, PLUS and now PREMIUM.

“Sutton National has been an incredible partner to work with,” said Matt Grossberg, Chief Executive Officer. “Responsive to the needs of the market, Sutton and our reinsurance partners were able to provide the limits our brokers need to meet their clients’ demands, in particular in the New York and Northeast markets.”

Shane Haverstick, CEO & COO of Sutton National commented, “Sutton National is excited to expand our partnership with ISC into the Premium GL program.” He continued, “ISC brings a best-in-class team, underwriting-focused approach, and platform sophistication to an underserved market. We look forward to building this opportunity together with ISC and the strong reinsurance panel supporting the deal.”

ISC is building a one-stop-shop for the construction market, serving brokers nationwide looking to get their clients covered and specialize in the industry. “Understanding the needs of a particular region or state is an important first step wherever we launch the program,” said Wendy Nowosiadly, VP of Underwriting and PREMIUM program manager. “We’re taking great care to be able to serve local markets and provide brokers the coverage, support and expertise they need.”

About Integrated Specialty Coverages

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a leading, multi-line program administrator dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC has built an end-to-end insurance platform by connecting a broad network of insurance markets and distribution channels with proprietary data analytics capabilities. The firm uses sophisticated technology and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. They are joined by experienced professionals from all spheres of the insurance ecosystem. ISC's strategy is focused on a combination of strategic M&A, data-driven decision making, as well as an innovative means of delivery. ISC provides its partners with high-quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand their footprint in any desired line or class of business. Please visit: https://iscmga.com/