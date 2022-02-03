Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane Teams Up with Ballogy

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today it is partnering with three-point specialist, Desmond Bane, of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Memphis Grizzlies to help all aspiring youth and amateur players reach the next level in the game.

Ballogy is the first tracking and analytics app with a built-in certified assessment program that enables youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey.

“I’m excited to help the next generation of basketball players reach their shooting potential,” said Desmond Bane. “Ballogy enables any basketball player to use their mobile device to capture and track their skills and abilities and easily share that information with coaches and scouts, unlocking the potential of discovering basketball talent anywhere in the world.”

Bane is in his second season with the NBA and had the highest three point field goal percentage in a rookie season since Stephen Curry. He also became the Grizzlies franchise’s all time leader in three point field goal percentage in just his rookie season. Prior to the Grizzlies, Bane played college basketball for the TCU Horned Frogs.

“Ballogy was designed for the young prospect hungry for data-driven improvement and objectivity and for the coach looking for the player who can help their team win,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “With Desmond’s support, we can continue to deliver on our promise to level the playing field for all young athletes.”

Ballogy introduced the Ballogy Skills Assessment™ (BSA), the result of extensive research and feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and college level coaches and athletes. The BSA is a basketball shooting drill designed to assess a player’s shot-making skills and assign a certified score based on an objective testing methodology. The resulting score is saved to players’ profiles for increased visibility and exposure with collegiate level coaches.

Ballogy was named the official performance analytics app for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), and a number of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) schools.

The Ballogy app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com