GameStop Selects Immutable’s Liquidity Solution for its Gaming-Focused NFT Marketplace; Parties Launch Up To $100 Million Fund To Advance High-Impact NFT Gaming Projects

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The gaming industry and blockchain are taking another leap forward. Today, Immutable, the first and leading layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, announced GameStop will use the Immutable X liquidity platform to launch its NFT Marketplace that is expected to launch later this year. Building on the Immutable X protocol will enable faster, more affordable, carbon-neutral and nearly limitless transactions on GameStop’s NFT marketplace, which is being built for launching gaming developer-focused NFT projects. Immutable and GameStop are also creating an up to $100 million fund dedicated to providing grants to game developers and studios to build on Immutable X and the NFT Marketplace. To apply for grant consideration please apply at: nft.gamestop.com

Immutable will enable game developers to have unparalleled throughput and zero gas fees for trading and minting NFTs in a carbon-neutral environment, enabling them to create billions of low-cost, in-game assets that can easily be bought and sold. Until now, developers have been challenged to create in-game items that players can truly own due to prohibitive gas fees. By building on Immutable X, GameStop is seeking to tap into Ethereum’s dominant and open ecosystem of NFTs, creating massive opportunities for participation and liquidity.

The GameStop NFT marketplace, powered by Immutable X, will create significant opportunities for developers to create in-game, carbon-neutral economies in which gamers can buy, sell and trade in-game assets (e.g digital real estate, swords, skins). Immutable X is built using StarkWare’s StarkEx cutting-edge zero-knowledge proof technology, which rolls up hundreds of thousands of transactions into one Ethereum transaction while positioning GameStop to safely secure their users’ digital assets directly on Ethereum. Any carbon footprint is then offset with certified climate conscious partners Trace and Cool Effect.

“Immutable is excited to be working with GameStop and leading gaming publishers to support genuine power to players. Gaming is now bigger than music and movies combined -- but the time and value that gamers invest cannot be turned into real economic value. GameStop, in partnership with Immutable, has the potential to cement itself as the ultimate destination for the next paradigm of gaming; true in-game economies that enable permissionless ownership of in-game items and value players for their time,” said Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable. “GameStop’s NFT marketplace will bring the power of an insanely strong community to its over 50 million users and every developer that launches on it, and our technology will make it faster, easier, and more affordable to do so - while being 100% carbon-neutral.”

This exciting integration will allow all of the existing and future projects built on Immutable X to access more liquidity by featuring their NFTs on GameStop’s NFT Marketplace. Existing partners on Immutable X include Gods Unchained (one of the top-3 largest games on the blockchain by players), Guild of Guardians (a leading blockchain mobile RPG), Ember Sword, Playco, TikTok, Planet Quest, ESL Gaming, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium and many more.

