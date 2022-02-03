Jack in the Box Inc. Prices $1.1 Billion Securitized Financing Facility

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) under which one of its indirect, special purpose subsidiaries (the “Master Issuer”) has agreed to issue and sell $550 million of its Series 2022-1 3.445% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-I (the “Class A-2-I Notes”) and $550 million of its Series 2022-1 4.136% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-II (the “Class A-2-II Notes” and, together with the Class A-2-I Notes, the “2022 Notes”). Interest payments on the 2022 Notes are payable on a quarterly basis. The anticipated repayment dates of the Class A-2-I Notes and the Class A-2-II Notes will be February 2027 and February 2032, respectively, unless earlier prepaid to the extent permitted under the indenture that will govern the 2022 Notes. The 2022 Notes are expected to be issued by the Master Issuer in a privately placed securitization transaction.

The net proceeds of the expected sale of the 2022 Notes are expected to be used to repay in full the Company’s existing Series 2019-1 3.982% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-I and to distribute to Jack in the Box SPV Guarantor, LLC and thereafter to the Company to fund a portion of the Company’s acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

The Master Issuer also intends to enter into a new purchase agreement under which it will issue $150 million of its Series 2022-1 Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes, Class A-1 (the "Class A-1 Notes"), which will allow the Master Issuer to borrow amounts from time to time on a revolving basis. The Class A-1 Notes will replace the Company’s existing $150 million Series 2019-1 Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes, Class A-1.

The closing of the sale of the 2022 Notes is expected to occur in February 2022, subject to satisfaction of various closing conditions. However, there can be no assurance regarding the timing of the closing or that the sale of the 2022 Notes will be completed.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the 2022 Notes or any other security. The 2022 Notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on franchising opportunities with Jack in the Box, visit JackintheBoxFranchising.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

