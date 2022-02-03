Leading Crypto Rewards Platform Cultos Partners with Company Behind Bratz® & L.O.L. Surprise!™ Brands to Launch New Token

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading crypto rewards platform Cultos announces a new partnership with MGA Entertainment, the company behind award-winning products such as Bratz® and L.O.L. Surprise!™.

Cultos is a Web3 platform that rewards users for promoting their favorite brands on social media. By liking, following, posting about and otherwise engaging with companies on social channels, consumers can earn branded tokens and NFTs from their favorite companies. While social media has evolved into one of the leading ways companies build and connect with audiences, most companies do not effectively capitalize on the influence of their followers. By enabling any company to launch a branded token, Cultos aligns incentives between companies and their fans and unlocks the untapped power of social media followers.

“MGA is an innovative organization that is responsible for some of the most iconic and beloved brands in the world,” said Cultos Founder Andrew Yang. “By launching a token on Cultos, MGA has even further incentivized fans to show their love on social media which in turn will help grow the company’s brands. This is an exciting Web3 partnership that reflects how forward thinking organizations will leverage cryptocurrency in ways that are mutually beneficial for companies and their fans.”

“By launching our own MGA token, we can reward fans for their passion and love of our brands in a new and exciting way. Digital collectibles, or NFTs, as well as social tokens, are exploding in popularity and are the future of how leading brands will interact with their fans. At MGA we are always at the forefront of innovation, and we look forward to entering this untapped space. MGA tokens will offer a solution for identifying our most passionate and loyal fans and rewarding them for their valued support,” said Jason Larian, New Business Development at MGA Entertainment.

Fans of MGA Entertainment, which includes Bratz®, L.O.L. Surprise!™ and Rainbow High™, will be able to use tokens earned on Cultos in a variety of ways including discounts on NFTs, purchases of physical products or to be considered for exclusive rewards. Additional perks include using MGA Tokens to access discounts, special events, limited collaborative partnerships and other exciting rewards.

Cultos recently announced that it raised $3.4 million to help build the platform as it prepares for the launch of its CULT token. The CULT token will serve as a critical component of the Cultos exchange where users can swap different brand tokens, purchase NFTs or cash out.

About Cultos

Cultos revolutionizes how brands create and build engaged audiences of fans. As the first platform enabling companies to create token economies for their fans, Cultos helps any brand convert existing customers into active, engaged and influential ambassadors. To learn more, visit cultos.io or follow Cultos on Instagram. To be added to the whitelist for future drops and exciting rewards follow us @CultosApp and tweet using #CultosRewardsPlease.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.