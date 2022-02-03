Vodafone Business and RingCentral Bring Flexible Cloud Communications Solutions to Organisations Across Europe and Asia

BELMONT, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vodafone Business and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact centre solutions, today unveiled ‘Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral,’ a powerful new communications platform that brings together RingCentral’s flagship offering RingCentral Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) with Vodafone’s mobility and 5G capabilities to give customers more choice, flexibility, and simplicity when it comes to workforce collaboration and remote working. Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral will be rolled out in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

The way people work and collaborate has changed. There is an increased focus on enabling people to work from anywhere. To support hybrid work, companies need a secure, reliable, and flexible cloud communications platform.

Bringing together Vodafone Business’ mobile first approach, global brand, reach, and scale with RingCentral’s deep Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) expertise, Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral combines all preferred modes of communication including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone into a single intuitive app that is accessible on any device, anywhere.

Giorgio Migliarina, products and services director at Vodafone Business said: “As businesses adapt to a disruptive and changing environment, they need to become more automated and agile in their way of working. Bringing technologies together that work in sync, connecting people, processes and information for faster decision making, will be critical. Vodafone is committed to supporting the digital journeys of companies big and small, so we’re pleased to be working with RingCentral to support this move and help organisations become fit for the future.”

Providing businesses with an effective way to move their existing legacy infrastructure to the cloud, the platform is highly secure and robust and offers an expanded portfolio of next generation unified communication and collaboration capabilities including team messaging, HD video meetings, and calling.

Homayoun Razavi, Chief Business Development Officer at RingCentral said: “Enterprises today have growing global communications needs to meet the ever-evolving demands of their mobile and distributed workforce—from servicing global customers to expanding their global talent pool. Combining RingCentral’s industry-leading cloud communications with Vodafone’s leadership in mobility, 5G, and international connectivity unlocks new ways for companies to grow and run their businesses. Our open platforms and joint innovation are paving new paths to productivity and engagement around the world.”

All features can be run standalone or integrated with various business applications, including Microsoft 365, leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Helpdesk services – ensuring everything works in sync.

In addition, Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral includes real-time and historic analytics, extensive call management, and team collaboration and task management capabilities, which will be available to larger businesses. Vodafone Business plans to expand the platform to smaller businesses in the UK and Germany soon.

To find out more about Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral visit: https://www.vodafone.com/business/vodafone-business-uc

About Vodafone

Unique in its scale as the largest pan-European and African technology communications company, Vodafone transforms the way we live and work through its innovation, technology, connectivity, platforms, products, and services. Vodafone operates mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries, and partners with mobile networks in 52 more. As of 31 December 2021, we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 28m fixed broadband customers and over 22m TV customers.

Vodafone is a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting more than 142m devices and platforms through innovation that aligns with the aspirations of society for cleaner and safer cities, better transport, and improved agriculture. Vodafone’s digital leadership is also changing how governments deliver healthcare and education, and how businesses, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), serve customers.

We have revolutionised fintech in Africa through M-Pesa, which celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2022. It is the region’s largest fintech platform, providing access to financial services for more than 51m people in a secure, affordable, and convenient way.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future, enabling an inclusive and sustainable digital society. We are taking significant steps to reduce our impact on our planet by becoming net zero by 2040, purchasing 100% of our electricity from renewable sources in Europe and across our entire operations by 2025, and reusing, reselling or recycling 100% of our redundant network equipment. Vodafone proactively works to expand access to connectivity for rural communities, students, and jobseekers. For more than 30 years, Vodafone’s Foundation has supported communities in Europe and Africa in the areas of health, education, and equality.

We support diversity and inclusion through our maternity and parental leave policies, empowering women through connectivity and improving access to education and digital skills for women, girls, and society at large. We are respectful of all individuals, irrespective of race, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, belief, culture, or religion.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone™ (MVP™), customer engagement and contact centre solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customise business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.