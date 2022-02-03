Endometriosis Summit Publishes Seminal Consensus Paper on Diagnosis and Treatment of Endometriosis

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Endometriosis Summit, an organization dedicated to uniting patients and practitioners to change the narrative in endometriosis care, today published its first consensus paper on effective diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis. The organization partnered with Lumenis to release this set of unified recommendations from a diverse panel of distinguished physicians.

“Endometriosis is a fairly common disease affecting 200 million worldwide, yet the loudest voices for early diagnosis and effective, evidence-based treatment options have always come from the patients, not the medical community. The importance of this consensus paper is that we’re finally seeing physicians from diverse backgrounds offer a united message about the most effective ways to diagnose and treat endometriosis,” said Endometriosis Summit co-founder Sallie Sarrel, PT, ATC, DPT. “The endometriosis community is being heard. We hope that this publication will result in better medical education, as well as give people with endometriosis concrete guidance in advocating for their own care.”

In the consensus paper, ten physicians who specialize in treating endometriosis discuss the years-long diagnostic delay most patients experience and share how they diagnose the disease early. The surgeons offer in-depth explanations of excision surgery with various tools and explain how in doing so, the CO 2 laser best allows them to remove the disease while voiding the patient of pain, preserving fertility, and minimizing recurrency rates. They also note that people are now burdened with doing their own research and advocacy for this disease; early diagnosis and effective treatment will only become the norm when medical schools and residencies cover endometriosis in greater depth.

“Many gynecologists have a patient with endometriosis who knows more about the latest treatments than they do. It shouldn’t be that way. This consensus paper is a step toward changing that dynamic,” said Dr. Andrea Vidali, reproductive endocrinologist and endometriosis surgeon and co-founder of the Endometriosis Summit. “Just as the endometriosis community has used its collective voice, the authors are using their collective voice to share the knowledge their profession needs to finally move forward and ensure no one suffers the prolonged devastation of endometriosis.”

The consensus paper is available on the Endometriosis Summit website.

About the Endometriosis Summit

The Endometriosis Summit is among the largest endometriosis educational entities. In addition to the popular Endo Summit Live segments hosted on YouTube, the organization hosts an annual event that unites patients and practitioners for the Endometriosis Summit, 3 days of in-depth endometriosis education to change the narrative for all who struggle with or treat the disease and its associated conditions. The Endometriosis Summit is pushing future directions of care for endometriosis, which affects millions but has garnered inadequate research, inaccurate diagnosis, and ineffective treatment. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Sallie Sarrel, PT, ATC, DPT, a pelvic floor physical therapist and person with endometriosis, and Dr. Andrea Vidali, reproductive immunologist and endometriosis excision specialist, the Endometriosis Summit uses its platform for year-round advocacy and education through events and online community building to ensure that no one suffers needlessly with endometriosis. Learn more at www.theendometriosissummit.com and on Instagram at @endometriosissummit.