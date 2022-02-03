SurePrep joins CCH Axcess™ Marketplace from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting to help CPA firms accelerate innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced today that SurePrep has joined the CCH Axcess™ Marketplace program, which provides technology integrators with access to Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and tax & accounting firms with advanced integrations so they can accelerate innovation.

"We're happy to welcome SurePrep to the CCH Axcess™ Marketplace,” said Cathy Rowe, CPA, CA and Vice President of Product Management, US Professional Market, at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America. “This relationship will provide mutual customers with stronger integration by giving firms additional opportunities to leverage the core data in their systems."

The mutual agreement will benefit tax & accounting firms by giving them more options and opportunities to automate their processes, improve efficiency, and drive productivity and growth.

“We’re excited to join the CCH Axcess™ Marketplace,” says David Wyle, SurePrep CEO. “The agreement lays the groundwork for ongoing collaboration between the two companies for the benefit of our mutual customers.”

About SurePrep

SurePrep was founded in 2002 and is a leader in tax automation for CPA firms. SurePrep’s solutions deliver seamless integration with tax software to automate and streamline the entire 1040 process for both the taxpayer and tax professional. SurePrep’s solutions are used by over 23,000 tax professionals ranging from Big 4 firms to sole practitioners to reduce administrative costs, automate workpaper preparation, maximize review efficiency and improve client service.

For more information on SurePrep’s products and services visit sureprep.com or call (800) 805-8582.

SurePrep is registered trademark of SurePrep, LLC.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

