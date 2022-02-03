Nexa3D and Nowak Dental Supplies Partner to Provide Advanced Dental 3D Printing Solutions

VENTURA, Calif. & CARRIERE, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, maker of ultrafast resin 3D printers, today announced that it has entered into a reseller partnership with Nowak Dental Supplies, Inc., a family-owned and -operated provider of dental devices and equipment. Nowak Dental Supplies will offer Nexa3D’s entire dental portfolio, including the NXD 200 dental 3D printer; NexaX software; the post-processing xWASH and xCURE systems; and the full range of Keystone validated dental 3D printing materials.

The NXD 200, utilizing Nexa3D’s patented LSPc printing technology, features an expansive 8.5L build volume, allowing for the printing of multiple parts simultaneously, as well as the ultrafast speed for which Nexa3D printers are known.

“We at Nowak Dental are extremely excited about bringing this new printer to the market,” said Shawn Nowak, President of Nowak Dental Supplies. “With how quickly technology is changing, we are staying at the forefront of products to offer our customers. The Nexa3D brand of printers allows customers to stay competitive and bring the speed that is needed in today’s landscape.”

Nowak Dental Supplies is a major supplier to the dental industry, with a small-business model that emphasizes personalized customer service and dedicated technical support.

“The confidence that Nowak’s customers have in its team is critical to us,” said Jim Zarzour, Head of Dental Solutions at Nexa3D. “That, in turn, gives us confidence, knowing that our products and joint customers will be fully supported. To have someone of Nowak Dental Supplies’ caliber as a reseller for the NXD 200 is something we’re very excited about.”

Nexa3D and Nowak Dental Supplies share, as a core value, a focus on creating a customer experience that allows users to feel comfortable and confident. The NXD 200, with its completely modular design, enables easy repairs, part replacements, and technology upgrades, and is designed for use with the intelligent and intuitive NexaX software. NexaX requires no advanced 3D design or printing knowledge to utilize, making it ideal for experienced and novice users alike.

Nowak Dental Supplies works closely with both dental laboratories and dental offices, supplying everything from large lab equipment to small orthodontic accessories.

Both Nowak and Nexa3D will be exhibiting their products at the upcoming LMT Lab Day Chicago, which is taking place February 24-26.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company partners with world-class material suppliers to unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. The company makes automated software tools that optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy and carbon footprints. For more information, please visit nexa3D.com.

About Nowak Dental Supplies, Inc.

Nowak Dental Supplies is a family owned and operated corporation, which was started in 1944 by Benny and Helen Nowak. Benny began selling to the Dentist and labs, while Helen did the office work. Through their hard work and dedication they made this company what it is today. Now a third generation of Nowaks, Owners Brandi and Shawn, have entered the business with a vision for the future. At Nowak Dental Supplies we pride ourselves in customer service and satisfaction. No runaround like some of the larger corporations. We are small enough to care about every order, but large enough to give you the service that you deserve. All in stock orders are shipped the same day as the order is received. We handle all Dental Laboratory and Dental Office products. We also do not charge shipping on orders over fifty dollars. *exceptions for heavy items. For more information, please visit nowakdental.com.