LTK Reveals the Most Loved Products of the Year

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The results are in! Out of millions of products across thousands of retailers, there were a select few that stood out in 2021 for earning the LTK Creator stamp of approval. To celebrate the best of the internet, LTK assembled its annual Most Loved Products of the Year Awards featuring the top sellers across fashion, beauty, fitness, family and home.

Each day, LTK Creators spend hours researching, ordering, trying on and styling thousands of products to find the very best items online. From the jeans that have the perfect amount of stretch to the cookware that makes anyone feel like a magician in the kitchen, creators are painstakingly curating the internet so their followers can open the LTK shopping app, easily find their desired products, and click to buy.

Using its proprietary LTK Influencer Benchmark™ technology to evaluate the millions of creator-endorsed products, LTK compiled the top performers based on engagement, impressions and sales.

This year’s list once again reflects the shifts in habits and lifestyles over the last year, with denim beginning to replace sweats and makeup making a much loved return to the small screen. Below are the top items that were most shopped, talked about, gifted and worn by LTK Creators over the last year.

Most Loved Fashion

- Gucci Soho Small Leather Disco Bag

- Abercrombie & Fitch Asymmetrical Snap-Up Fleece

- Target Universal Thread™ Women's Brittin Sneakers

- Steve Madden Finely Tan Chain Pointed Toe Mule

- Soma Enbliss Wireless Bra

- Walmart Time and Tru Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt

- Abercrombie & Fitch Seamless Tank Bodysuit

- Express High Waisted Flare Jeans

- Target Women's High-Rise Frayed Hem Jean Shorts

- Steve Madden Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot at Nordstrom

- Walmart George Men's and Big Men's Super Soft Flannel Shirt

- Small Business Favorite: Hampden Clothing

Most Loved Beauty & Personal Care

- Olaplex No. 3 Hair Protector at QVC

- Dyson Airwrap

- Gucci Soleil Bronzing Powder at Sephora

- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Pad

- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip

- Lancome Lash Idôle Mascara

Most Loved Health & Fitness

- Vuori Performance Joggers

- Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra

- Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe

- Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

- Oral-B iO Power Toothbrush at Target

Most Loved Home

- Target Opalhouse™ Printed Accent Rug

- Apple AirPods Pro at Target

- The Styled Collection Leopard Buttery Blanket

- Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler

- Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror

- Our Place Always Pan

- Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 5-Piece Wicker Conversation Set at Walmart

Most Loved Family

- Graco Booster Car Seat at Target

- Teamson Kids Kitchen Set at Wayfair

- Pottery Barn Kids Larkin 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

- BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Mini at Nordstrom

With consumers facing a vast amount of online content every day, particularly across their social feeds, creator-guided shopping offers a curated and personalized way to get to the products and brands they are searching for - faster and with more confidence.

About LTK (formerly rewardStyle & LIKEtoKNOW.it)

LTK is the largest global influencer marketing platform. Founded in 2011 by Amber Venz Box and Baxter Box, the company’s mission is to empower the world’s premium lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible. Now in its 10th year, LTK has grown to become a three-sided marketplace, serving creators, brands and shoppers. LTK is the most trusted and effective business-enablement platform for creators, powering their universal LTK Creator Shops™. More than 5,000 retailers employ the LTK Brand Platform for performance-driven campaigns, paid collaborations and content licensing, and invested more than $1 billion in influencer marketing through the LTK platform by summer 2021. Shoppers purchase more than $3 billion in products annually on the LTK platform and app. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX with teams in the UK, Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, China and South Korea and serves clients in more than 100 countries.