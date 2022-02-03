Amentum Awarded $210M Chemical Management Services Contract

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution has awarded Amentum a contract worth up to $210 million for hazardous materials support services at multiple Naval Fleet Readiness Centers. The term of the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is five years with no option periods.

“We look forward to providing first-class chemical management services throughout the full lifecycle, from procurement to disposal,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of Amentum’s Mission Readiness Strategic Business Unit.

Under this contract, Amentum will provide chemical management services in support of aircraft maintenance depot and production lines, including services such as inventory leveling, procurement, management, storage and handling, shelf-life management, and waste disposal to reduce chemical lifecycle costs, risks, and environmental impacts.

“We are thrilled to support our end customer, DLA Aviation, in their mission to support U.S. major weapons systems and fleet readiness,” said Rob Tillery, Senior Vice President of Operations.

Work will be performed in Maryland, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, and California.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 37,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.