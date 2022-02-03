Nex-Tech Boosts Subscriber Engagement 375% With Facebook Integration in Calix Marketing Cloud at 66% Lower Campaign Cost

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Nex-Tech is taking advantage of the integration between Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud) and Facebook to easily and cost-effectively acquire new, high-value subscribers. An end-to-end Revenue EDGE customer, Nex-Tech ran an eight-week acquisition campaign that used Facebook’s lookalike audiences to reach potential subscribers with profiles that match their most profitable subscribers. Through this ultra-targeted approach, Nex-Tech achieved a 375 percent higher click-through rate on the ads, while decreasing their cost-per-click by 66 percent compared to previous location-based campaigns. The integrated tools also simplified marketing for Nex-Tech, helping the team reduce time spent on process by a full 50 percent. As a key tactic in an overall strategy to drive subscriber acquisitions, Nex-Tech’s Facebook campaign contributed to a one percent increase in subscribers in just two months.

Established as a cooperative more than 65 years ago, Nex-Tech now has 32,000 members across a 10,000 square mile service area. Backed by the comprehensive Revenue EDGE platform—including GigaSpire® BLAST systems, Marketing Cloud, EDGE Suites, and the CommandIQ® mobile app—Nex-Tech provides a full range of services to residences and businesses. Uniquely, Nex-Tech has leveraged its extensive broadband marketing expertise to provide advertising services to nearly 100 clients in telecommunications and other sectors. The powerful integration between Marketing Cloud and Facebook enables Nex-Tech to accelerate revenue growth, maximize ROI on marketing spend, and lower operating costs. Critically, the powerful integration enables them to:

Target the most profitable subscribers and tap upsell opportunities: Thanks to the integrated Marketing Cloud/Facebook solution, Nex-Tech can now create custom audiences based on key attributes (such as revenue, tenure, or usage) of their existing high-value subscribers. This data is pulled directly from Marketing Cloud into Facebook. Facebook uses this data to create lookalike audiences, identifying prospects with similar profiles. Nex-Tech can then target those prospects with acquisition campaigns. Nex-Tech can also leverage these capabilities to reach existing subscribers for upsell opportunities.





Streamline manual processes and optimize marketing ROI: The integrated Marketing Cloud/Facebook solution significantly streamlines marketing processes. For example, they've eliminated manual exports of audience spreadsheets and contact lists between the two platforms. Instead, they set all campaign parameters and launch the campaign in Marketing Cloud. With real-time campaign performance and marketing channel results available directly in Marketing Cloud, Nex-Tech can easily assess the ROI of their marketing spend and quickly adjust Facebook campaigns as needed. Nex-Tech estimates that the integration has cut their campaign development time by approximately 50 percent, contributing to lower operating costs.

“The integration of Facebook and Marketing Cloud has enabled us to dramatically simplify and increase the engagement with our marketing campaigns and, more importantly, accelerate our business growth,” said Dustin Schlaefli, director of customer engagement for Nex-Tech. “With Marketing Cloud, Calix makes it easy and cost-effective for us to drive highly targeted Facebook campaigns that deliver impressive results while maximizing our investment. We’re excited about the impact that we’ve seen in our own business and look forward to extending this in the campaign strategy we undertake with our Advertising Solutions clients.”

“We are thrilled to see how Nex-Tech has been able to take advantage of the integration of Marketing Cloud and Facebook, driving improvements across their business,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “With this integration, service providers of any size can operate as though they have a team of data scientists and social media experts on staff, providing the behavioral insights and data they need to make smarter marketing decisions and optimize the ROI of their marketing campaigns. We’re looking forward to seeing many other success stories like Nex-Tech.”

