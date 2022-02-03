Medallia Zingle Brings Real-Time Guest Engagement Platform to More Than 1,000 Hyatt Properties Globally

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that more than 1,000 Hyatt properties will deploy Medallia Zingle’s messaging platform.

Hyatt, a Medallia customer since 2007, continues to get closer to its guests by meeting them where they are and understanding their preferences. As a result of active listening, and in collaboration with Medallia Zingle, Hyatt guests around the world will be able to engage in real time with on-property teams, with translation available in more than 100 languages via their preferred method of communication, including SMS text, in-app, web chat, or social messaging apps such as WhatsApp. Medallia Zingle will also facilitate on-site property teams’ ability to engage with guests during their stay, respond to requests more efficiently, and create meaningful connections — enhancing overall guest experience and brand satisfaction.

“At Hyatt, our approach to technology always starts with listening to our guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members,” said Julia Vander Ploeg, senior vice president and global head of digital and technology, Hyatt. “With Medallia Zingle offered at more than 1,000 Hyatt hotels, our colleagues will be even better equipped to care for our guests by having the ability to swiftly communicate with them through their preferred chat-oriented digital channels, in the way they want to communicate with us.”

This will expand Hyatt’s robust signal capture to include digital, Global Property & Guest Services, and on-property surveys, along with social listening and monitoring, all through Medallia Experience Cloud. In addition to the in-stay feedback provided through Medallia Zingle, Hyatt also incorporates:

In-stay feedback at various touch points using Medallia Digital

Ongoing daily colleague pulse surveys that enable real-time employee feedback at the property level

Surveys that provide insights into Hyatt’s Global Property & Guest Services

The guest feedback received feeds into other operational systems, providing insights to property-level team members and allowing them to identify opportunities for improvement and deliver best practices to guests. And with powerful automations, Medallia Zingle can help streamline workflows for staff and accelerate service recovery.

“In an environment where hospitality teams are dealing with labor challenges and the constantly shifting expectations of their guests, understanding customers and employees and being able to communicate with them in real time is mission critical,” said Medallia CEO Leslie Stretch. “Hyatt has long been a leader in guest experience and it’s exciting to see how Hyatt continues to innovate to better meet the needs of today’s travelers.”

“Customers today expect brands to communicate with them in ways that make their experiences easier and more rewarding,” said Ford Blakely, founder, SVP & GM of Medallia Zingle. “We’re thrilled to provide Hyatt hotels with a platform that offers an unparalleled combination of actionable insights, powerful service-recovery opportunities and the potential to drive additional revenue in a scalable and consistent manner.”

For more information on how Zingle helps the hospitality industry serve guests faster and with a personal touch, visit: https://www.zingle.com/hospitality-text-messaging/.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

