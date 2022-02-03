Baker Tilly Acquires Orchestrate Healthcare

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces the acquisition of Orchestrate Healthcare, an award-winning healthcare IT professional services and consulting firm, seamlessly improving performance within the processes and systems, particularly electronic medical record systems, of provider organizations. The acquisition will be effective March 1.

The healthcare industry is experiencing exponential change, especially for healthcare providers battling margin pressure or moving from fee-for-service to value-based care. This transition affects their entire operations, including collaboration with payer partners and the need for data and digital optimization.

“We are continuing to invest heavily in the digital space,” said Baker Tilly Consulting Managing Partner Angela MacPhee. “With this combination, Baker Tilly can deliver a holistic approach for healthcare providers so they can administer the best patient care while controlling costs and adopting new business models.”

“This is a powerful combination of strategic alignment and complementary solutions that will allow us to provide our clients and our team members with more across the board,” Orchestrate Healthcare President Charlie Cook said. “Baker Tilly has it all: a forward-thinking vision and a focus on talent.”

Orchestrate Healthcare’s 120-person team will join Baker Tilly.

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 36,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.0 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Orchestrate Healthcare (orchestratehealthcare.com)

Orchestrate Healthcare is a multi-year Black Book and Best in KLAS awarded healthcare IT consulting firm specializing in delivering outcomes with specialized solutions tailored for our clients: Integration and Interoperability, EHR Implementation and Optimization, Healthcare Analytics, Information Security, and Healthcare IT Staffing. Our healthcare IT consultants are seasoned professionals with both a broad range of experiences and a deep understanding of how to listen, analyze, and innovate for process improvement. Our commitment to QUALITY and to our clients’ success is second to none. We are known for being nimble, responsive, and accessible. As evidenced by our 90% repeat clientele, over 1400 engagements, and award-winning professionals, our team of healthcare IT consultants excel at what we do, so your organization can excel at what you do.