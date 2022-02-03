Transparent Health Marketplace (THM) Announces Strategic Partnership With DataCare Corporation

PHILADELPHIA & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transparent Health Marketplace, Inc. (THM), a leading transformative healthcare technology company, today announced a partnership with DataCare Corporation, a medically-driven Software-as-a-Service company with an emphasis on workers’ compensation, to accelerate the way shared clients activate automation to source and schedule care for their injured workers and eliminate time-consuming, manual touchpoints for their workforce.

Getting fast access to first-rate healthcare for injured workers is a top priority for everyone in the workers’ compensation ecosystem. A strong focus on securing rapid treatment with the right provider can positively impact employee satisfaction, recovery speed, and indemnity cost savings. THM and DataCare deliver the fastest, no-touch solution for payors to provide their injured workers the exact care needed, for less, by seamlessly automating utilization review and sourcing, scheduling, and paying for healthcare services. For existing DataCare clients, activating the Marketplace is simple, with no additional technology integration required.

“Payors today are looking for new ways to minimize administrative complexities and make it easier for their injured workers to access exceptional care,” said Munawar Ali, Executive Chairman of THM’s Board of Directors. “THM and DataCare individually bring innovation and automation to the claims journey, and together we substantially streamline the process to enhance coordination and care and deliver total transparency. This makes our partnership such an exciting development for the industry.”

DataCare’s Ahshay® cloud-based utilization review platform is a fully integrated system that speeds up communication and enables providers and utilization reviewers to quickly process and share determinations. Using a proprietary rules engine, Ahshay® automatically routes the appropriate authorized service requests with all required data to THM’s digital marketplace platform. The Marketplace delivers transparent pricing and smart matches injured workers for appointments with the best-suited local providers. All payments are processed through the Marketplace with users receiving real-time, actionable insights about their program.

“At DataCare, our goal is always to help injured workers achieve the fullest possible medical recovery through effective treatment and support,” said Paulo Franca, President & CTO of DataCare. “Our partnership with THM is significant because it offers mutual clients a simplified way to achieve new efficiencies, and better care, sooner than once thought possible.”

About Transparent Health Marketplace, Inc.

Transparent Health Marketplace (THM) operates the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency with the ability to easily shop, book and pay for healthcare services in workers’ compensation. A simple, intuitive digital platform that can be tailored to individual payor and provider needs, the marketplace automates scheduling, paperwork and payment processes to deliver cost savings, growth opportunities, and affordable, faster quality healthcare. For more information, visit http://transparenthealthmarketplace.com or email info@thmcorp.com.

About DataCare Corporation

DataCare is a leading provider of innovative software solutions in the workers’ compensation industry, improving efficiency of patient care and recovery while lowering service costs. Operating expertly within specialized workflows such as utilization review, pre-approval, case management and bill auditing, DataCare streamlines processes across multiple organizations and continues to deliver results for Fortune 500 companies, top insurance carriers, third party administrators, and managed care organizations. For more information visit www.datacare.com.