Dropp Launches Payment Services for the Creator Economy Merchants SubscribeStar, Inara and Chillfiltr

Dropp, the world's first cost-effective, digital micropayment transaction platform enabling payments both in FIAT ($USD) and cryptocurrency, has incorporated three new merchants, SubscribeStar, Inara.World and Chillfiltr onto its payment platform. All three merchants join Dropp's payment system to financially empower independent content creators that use their platforms to connect with their fans. Through the integration with Dropp, authors, musicians, videographers, graphic artists and others in the creator economy now have the ability to accept micropayments for their creations and be paid immediately and in a cost-effective manner increasing their revenue stream and helping with cash flow.

Dropp offers a profitable micropayment option with dramatically reduced transaction fees relative to credit cards. Dropp offers a profitable micropayment option that has been built specifically to offer a cost-effective option for small value payments. The technology is designed to give merchants pricing flexibility that enables purchasing options such as pay-per-use, micro-subscriptions, micro-royalties, micro-donations which help to retain and attract a new customer base as well as opportunities to add a new revenue stream. Dropp gives consumers affordable access to products and services on an a la carte basis that may have previously only been available via a monthly or yearly subscription.

SubscribeStar is an independent subscription platform for musicians, virtual artists, and educators, tailored for anybody with an established or emerging audience and everyone who produces engaging content on a regular basis. SubscribeStar is the most reliable, transparent and flexible platform for content creators (i.e. “Stars”) to get a sustainable income and connect with their crowd.

“The content creator market is huge – whether for authors, artists, musicians etc., content creators are looking to be fairly compensated for their work on a timely basis,” said SubscribeStar spokesperson. “We initially planned to use Dropp for the micro-donations service for our Stars but because implementing the recurring payments option, i.e. micro-subscriptions, for our content creators was so simple and profitable, we had to go all in. We are not aware of another payment system that offers small merchants this type of functionality.”

Inara.World enables authors to get paid directly for every page stream of their eBooks and for readers to discover eBooks by paying for one page at a time. Inara brings authors a new paradigm and framework for engaging readers and for making a living from their work. The Inara team has a deep background and years of experience in both traditional and new-era digital books publishing. Inara is a Hedera Use Case listed on the the Hedera Hashgraph site.

“Content Creators who work with Inara know that when the page turns, the author earns,” said Inara CEO and Founder, Glenn McCreedy. “Implementing Dropp allows our authors to collect micro-royalty payments that charge per page, as well as whole “book value” purchase without hefty fees.”

Chillfiltr is a content creator platform that shines a light on independent music, prose and poetry from around the world. Chillfilter’s mission is to elevate the next generation of independent artists. Check out Chillfiltr’s Spotify playlists for the best indie music that pays artists fairly for their work.

“We’re excited to join Dropp and leverage the micro-donations feature to help readers and music fans support the content they love,” said Krister Axel, Editor of CHILLFILTR. “In the very near future, we plan to implement Dropp’s recurring payments, i.e. micro-subscriptions, option to better serve our content creators by allowing them to receive payments directly through our new submission platform. Dropp’s technology is what makes that possible.”

Dropp’s micro-payment platform is designed with the new emerging creator economy in mind and works particularly well for independent content creators and firms that host musicians, graphic designers, instructional video creators, game developers, and NFT creators. The platform provides creators the ability to accept micropayments, micro-donations, tips, micro-royalties, and recurring payments from fans. Dropp’s cost effective fee structure, capabilities like inbuilt automated referral incentive, offers, payments in FIAT & Crypto and friction less experience provides content creators all the key functions required to accept payments and grow their business.

“We are thrilled to announce that SubscribeStar, Inara and Chillfiltr are part of the Dropp ecosystem, as they all work closely with the Content Creator economy, where there is a huge need for a fair and timely compensation system for content creators, we believe Dropp will help turn creators in to entrepreneurs and founders,” said Dropp CEO and Founder Sushil Prabhu. “Content creators and small merchants deserve a simple, straightforward way to make money in the constantly changing digital world. We are thrilled these companies share our vision of equitable next generation digital payments.”

The Dropp platform was developed by a team specializing in regulated banking technologies and was built on the Hedera Hashgraph network, a high-performance public distributed ledger network. Dropp is unique as a micropayment option that facilitates payments in both U.S. dollars and Hedera’s native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency HBAR.

Since Dropp’s initial launch in 2021, Dropp has actively accepted payments for DragonGlass, a cloud-based service that provides live and historical data on the Hedera Hashgraph network. In 2022, Dropp is focused on empowering merchants and content creators with monetization capabilities such as micro-royalties, micro-donations, micro-subscriptions, and recurring payment management functions. New digital innovations such as the metaverse and other digital ecosystems offer a remarkable opportunity for merchants to capitalize and profit from small payments that haven't been an option before with payment applications.

About Dropp

Dropp is a micropayment service for small transactions helping consumers to purchase small-value goods and services instantly without sharing personal details. Dropp maintains the privacy of purchases to the user, placing the consumer in complete control of their data. Dropp offers merchants a cost-effective platform to offer a pay-per-use option to their customers. Consumers can download Dropp on Google Play and the Apple Store; it is also available on Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox. To learn more about Dropp and its offerings, visit here.