Kyruus Announces Record-Breaking Customer Growth in 2021, Welcoming HealthSparq and Connecting Millions of People with Care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced results from an unprecedented year in which it significantly expanded its customer base and market reach into the payer space. Completing the acquisition of guidance and transparency company HealthSparq, the combined organization grew its annual revenue by more than 150 percent.

Kyruus welcomed more than 25 new healthcare provider organizations to its customer community in 2021 and now serves 300,000 providers across many of the nation’s leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups. To meet increased consumer demand for digital self-service, Kyruus broadened its award-winning online scheduling platform, enabling users to self-schedule COVID-19 vaccines and other diagnostic and preventive care appointments. In addition to its existing integrations with Epic and Cerner’s EHR systems, the company joined athenahealth’s Marketplace program to facilitate direct appointment scheduling into athenahealth’s EHR as it deepened its commitment to serve smaller medical groups. Overall, Kyruus ProviderMatchⓇ utilization skyrocketed during 2021, with users booking nearly one million appointments through the platform, representing a 140 percent year-over-year increase.

HealthSparq added a host of new payer customers as health plans continued readying themselves for the federal price transparency mandates and chose to partner with the leading healthcare guidance and transparency vendor in the space. Expanding its portfolio of solutions to offer enhanced provider data, HealthSparq supported Geisinger Health Plan’s success in sharing more robust and accurate information with its members. Overall, more than 90 million health plan members now have access to HealthSparq’s solutions and utilization saw a significant jump in 2021, with the number of users and searches growing by 26 percent and 24 percent respectively.

“Combining Kyruus and HealthSparq has been an incredibly important step in our journey as we tackle fundamental challenges in healthcare,” said Graham Gardner, MD, Founder and CEO of Kyruus. “Together we are breaking down the barriers between payers and providers and giving healthcare consumers transparent access to the information they need in ways that no one else in the industry is able to replicate. I’m proud that we are growing as a business, but even more motivated by the fact that we are making healthcare work better for millions of people.”

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.

About HealthSparq

At HealthSparq, we help people make smarter healthcare choices by partnering with health plans to share cost and quality information about doctors, hospitals, medical services, and medications. Serving more than 90 million members across the country, we put people at the core of everything we do by conducting continuous usability testing, turning consumer research into product innovations, hosting industry panels featuring everyday people, and bringing human stories to the forefront through our #WTFix campaign. Using these insights, we create solutions to help people understand and navigate the healthcare system better than ever before.

Born inside a health plan in Portland, OR, we’ve been growing since our 2012 corporate founding. In 2021, we became part of Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, to pursue a shared vision of connecting people to the right care. Contact us at HealthSparq.com or tweet us @HealthSparq.