Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions Partners with Broadridge to Offer Industry-leading Cost Basis Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions and Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global fintech leader, have enhanced their longstanding relationship by entering into a strategic alliance to provide an industry-leading solution for cost basis and tax reporting processing needs.

The alliance provides the ability to seamlessly share necessary tax reporting data directly between Broadridge Brokerage Processing Services (BPS) clients and the GainsKeeper cost basis solution. This tighter integration will simplify the customer experience and provide the tools for tax-informed decision making. The collaboration also offers mutual customers an integrated, end-to-end solution for ongoing operations and year-end tax reporting.

“In today’s highly competitive and increasingly regulated financial services environment, the only constant is change, with no margin for cost basis calculation errors,” said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “Firms need a partner they can trust to help them meet both their regulatory and customer-driven requirements, while also providing them the flexible tools they need to constantly stay ahead of the curve. We are pleased to collaborate with a firm of Broadridge’s deep experience, expertise and integrity in the financial services arena to make GainsKeeper capabilities available to a broader market.”

“This offering helps clients better navigate the complex world of cost basis tracking, calculation and reporting in a manner that is seamless and transparent and further builds on our longstanding work with Wolters Kluwer,” said Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Management, Broadridge. “We are excited to better serve our clients and prospects and help them leverage the first-rate capabilities of GainsKeeper to help effectively run their business.”

GainsKeeper is a best-of-breed, automated tax processing solution that calculates, tracks, and reports cost basis, reflecting corporate actions, wash sales, and debt adjustments. It currently processes more than 60 million accounts by leveraging a sophisticated tax lot accounting engine, and its highly flexible interface integrates seamlessly with a multitude of upstream and downstream systems. The solution can be tailored to fit one’s particular environment and is available as an enterprise system that supports numerous divisions of a large organization, or as a stand-alone solution. GainsKeeper also provides cost basis reporting for digital assets (cryptocurrency) as this new asset class becomes subject to mandatory tax reporting shortly as required by recently enacted law.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge’s infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.