Worldwide Clinical Trials and Ledger Run Partner to Optimize Clinical Research Business Operations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc. (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsize, full-service contract research organization (CRO), today announced its partnership with Ledger Run, Inc., an innovative technology company. Through this partnership, Worldwide has selected Ledger Run’s unique ClinRun™ platform to streamline and enhance site payment processes with a smart approach that seamlessly integrates the investigator budget and contracting process.

“Worldwide’s success as a CRO is based on our ability to partner successfully with our customers and sites,” said Peter Benton, President and Co-CEO, Worldwide. “We regularly encounter increasingly complex study designs coupled with the usual challenges that come along with remote and hybrid trials, especially during global, multi-site studies. Our steadfast commitment is to ensure our customers’ experiences are as streamlined as possible, and that is why ClinRun stood out as a superior integrated solution – enabling us to activate sites more efficiently and process payments quickly and accurately. This is a vital attribute as we further invest in processes and technology that support our mission to improve patients’ lives through our clinical trial services.”

Ledger Run’s ClinRun technology offers an intuitive interface that works effectively with other systems, eliminates redundancies, minimizes lag, and ensures quality and continuity. The solution seamlessly integrates the site budget and contract management processes for a common workflow, placing Worldwide and its customers on a unified platform to achieve optimal, real-time communication and transparency for customer data, forecasting, and timely payments.

“We are delighted that Worldwide selected our ClinRun platform to provide advanced technology solutions for their clinical operations, enabling them to improve site activations, simplify payment processing, and gain greater insight into their clinical studies with our analytics and forecast capabilities,” said Gary Lubin, Chief Executive Officer, Ledger Run. “Our purpose-built suite of integrated solutions will help Worldwide manage their clinical trial business operations, assist in their continuous improvement of these critical processes, and serve their customers even better.”

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials is a global, midsize contract research organization (CRO) that provides top-performing preclinical and Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Founded in 1986 by physicians committed to advancing medical science, our full-service clinical experience ranges from early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase studies, post approval, and real-world evidence. Major therapeutic areas of focus include cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology, and rare diseases. Operating in 60+ countries with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia, and Asia, Worldwide is powered by its more than 2,700 employee experts.

For more information, please visit www.worldwide.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Ledger Run

Ledger Run is transforming the clinical trial business operations process through an innovative suite of integrated trial management solutions. Ledger Run’s next-generation software suite, ClinRun™, makes it easy to activate and pay sites. The ClinRun platform of budgeting, contracting, payments, and forecasting automates manual tasks, reduces errors, and speeds cycle times while promoting engagement with investigator sites. ClinRun is simple to implement and can manage the most complex studies. For more information, please contact info@ledgerrun.com or visit www.ledgerrun.com.