Dialpad Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Centralize Business Communications and Ease Transition to Hybrid Work

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced an expanded strategic and joint go-to-market partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the digital transformation process for businesses worldwide. Born out of Google solutions including Google Voice, Dialpad joins Google Cloud as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner delivering unified communications and contact center solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace.

The combined power of Dialpad and Google Cloud will expedite cloud transitions for businesses to easily centralize all communications, collaboration and working tools onto one system and further ease the shift to hybrid work. The partnership facilitates easy and rapid adoption of hybrid work models by the worldwide business community. As companies adjust to flexible work environments, Dialpad’s truly unified communications as a service (TrueCaaS™) experience meets the evolving needs of global businesses and distributed workforces with its single business communications and contact center solution.

“Hybrid work means that businesses must enable reliable, seamless communications with customers and within their own teams,” said Pallab Deb, Director, Application ISV Partnerships at Google Cloud. “By bringing its popular communications platform to Google Cloud, Dialpad is enabling customers to deploy its capabilities at global scale on trusted infrastructure. We’re excited to support Dialpad’s growth and to work together to help businesses digitally transform their communications systems.”

According to a 2020 report from Goldman Sachs, roughly 80% of ~450M global enterprise telephony seats are still on-premises. As a result of this dependency on legacy platforms, coupled with the rise in usage of cloud-based video conferencing and messaging applications, the employee user experience is often a disparate collection of siloed communication tools. Employees are often overwhelmed by the proliferation of new products, and the corresponding learning curve involved, resulting in “app overload.” In response, the business community is quickly shifting to solution consolidation on one of two leading platforms. This new partnership between Google Cloud and Dialpad streamlines the digital transformation process while seamlessly integrating Dialpad’s unified communications platform, with AI at its core.

“Dialpad is the world’s most advanced AI-powered communications, collaboration, and contact center platform, providing cloud-native solutions that enable more efficient and effective conversations through one unified and centralized experience,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. “Dialpad is thrilled to partner with Google Cloud to transform how the world works together through cloud flexibility and a unified approach to business communications, collaboration, and customer experience.”

“With extraordinary foresight, Dialpad has built an elegant and unified solution perfectly suited to what has become the new business reality of work-from-anywhere,” said Rich Miner, GV Board Member, co-founder of Android. “Dialpad understands what it takes to develop an innovative cloud platform and Google has long recognized the Dialpad team as visionary developers and product executors. Dialpad’s enterprise-grade, UCaaS-CCaaS combined solution paired with Google Cloud is a powerhouse combination poised to redefine the communications industry.”

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI Contact Center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.