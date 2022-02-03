HME Strategic Audience Acquisition Plan Delivers Engagement by Medical Specialists

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haymarket Medical Education (HME), announced today the continuation of its audience acquisition initiative based on its success in increasing new registrations and engagement among specialists as well as increased participation in CME/CE activities across the myCME site.

One of the many major investments myCME continues to make to offer a broad range of education for its growing national and international audience of learners, the acquisition plan was designed to attract medical specialists through the high caliber of its educational content and faculty. Launched on myCME in October of 2020 with 7 activities, the program has expanded to over 64 activities in 11 therapeutic areas including hematology/oncology, infectious disease, neurology, pulmonology, and pediatrics.

In 2021, the activities generated over 12,000 exams and 37,000 learner visits to myCME. In addition, the activities:

Garnered new registrations on myCME;

Attracted specialists to CME/CE activities on myCME;

Increased conversion rates for CME/CE activities on myCME;

Increased the number of exams completed on myCME.

“With our commitment to provide learners, partners, and grantors with the tools and information they need to treat the whole patient and improve the care of all patients, the HME audience acquisition plan has been a win-win initiative,” said Mary Manna-Anderson, Group President, Medical Education. “It has provided a platform for specialists to participate in education not typically supported while also granting access to a full range of activities from myCME’s commercial support and partnership marketing partners.”

In 2022, the HME audience acquisition plan is expected to launch dozens of new activities. Recent activities include How to Recognize and Manage Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis, The Pregnant Patient With Sickle Cell Disease, and Reducing the Financial Toxicity Risks of Cancer Treatment.

About Haymarket Medical Education and myCME

Recognized as a global leader of continuing education, HME and sister website, myCME, reach 2.2 million HCPs across multiple specialties with relevant, engaging, and practical education that positively impacts clinical performance and patient outcomes. HME is an Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME)–accredited provider of CME. To learn more, visit Haymarketmedicaleducation.com or www.myCME.com