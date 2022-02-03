Biosero Joins Genedata Ready-to-Run Program to Streamline Lab Automation and Data Analysis

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, today announced that it has joined the Genedata Ready-to-Run program, which helps to accelerate drug discovery with frictionless integrations that streamline laboratory automation processes in biopharmaceutical companies. Through this agreement, customers of both companies will experience more seamless connections between Biosero’s Green Button Go® lab automation software and Genedata Screener®, a platform for bioassay data analysis and management used by the majority of the top 50 biopharma companies worldwide.

In labs aiming for total automation, researchers need two types of software: one to control the instruments and capture instrument data directly, and another to collate, process, and analyze that data for scientific insights. With Biosero’s participation in the Ready-to-Run program and full interoperability between Green Button Go software and the Genedata Screener platform, there is now an end-to-end software solution combining laboratory automation and data analysis.

“We are pleased to welcome Biosero to the Ready-to-Run program, which will enable our joint customers to accelerate and increase the efficiency of their experimental workflows through workflow automation,” said Othmar Pfannes, founder and CEO of Genedata. “This partnership is integral to our strategy of building a collaborative community of industry leaders in lab automation and defining the next level of R&D automation.”

Tom Gilman, CEO of Biosero, commented: “The Biosero team is dedicated to helping customers make new research discoveries more efficiently to speed the development of new medical treatments. Since we already partner with many members of the Ready-to-Run program and Genedata Screener is widely used among our customers, this new agreement will offer immediate benefit to biopharma scientists who have been looking to get more out of their existing lab infrastructure.”

Biosero’s Green Button Go software allows scientists to automate workflows ranging from a single workstation to operations that span multiple labs. With a number of extensions, hundreds of available drivers, and an intuitive control interface with drag-and-drop capabilities, Green Button Go software is flexible, scalable, and easily customizable for a broad array of laboratory needs.

Genedata and Biosero will offer demonstrations of their software solutions at the SLAS2022 International Conference and Exhibition at Genedata booth #1227 and Biosero booth #1413 (Boston, MA; February 5-9).

About Genedata Ready-to-Run

The vendor-agnostic Genedata Biopharma Platform maintains flexible data import APIs, enabling integration with virtually any instrument. Many devices, however, produce highly complex data with massive amounts of data per plate. The Genedata Ready-to-Run program addresses these data acquisition challenges. With the oversight and support of respective instrument companies, Ready-to-Run integrations are instrument-specific, versioned, tested, and maintained by Genedata as part of its standard licensing agreements. The Ready-to-Run program is open to all qualified vendors. Instrument providers interested in joining the program may submit their requests to ready-to-run@genedata.com.

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, now a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Our Green Button Go® Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to your science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Our Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. We are passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world’s most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.