Körber to Leverage 3CLogic Voice Solution Globally

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center platform solution for ServiceNow®, today announced the recent selection of its platform by Körber Business Area Pharma, the world's leading supplier of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for the pharmaceutical, biotech and cell & gene therapy industries. The latest technology partnership will support Körber’s effort to streamline and consolidate its global customer service operations to deliver an intelligent and efficient voice self-service or live agent experience to its customers who include more than half of the world's top 30 pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

“The 3CLogic product inspired us to think out of the box when it comes to call flows and interactions with our Customer Service Management (CSM) workflows in ServiceNow,” explains Marcus Schulz, Head of Application Support Software at Körber Business Area Pharma. “Our global Application Support Team will only have to work in one workspace in the future with all relevant information at hand regardless of which channel our customers are using to get in touch with us."

While organizations continue to drive the adoption of digital channels (i.e. chatbots, etc.) to quickly deflect and address simple or repetitive client requests, voice remains the preferred and primary channel when solving for more complex or sensitive issues. Per a 2021 market report by Contact Babel1, approximately 75% of inbound contact center interactions will be via voice or voice self-service channels through the year 2024.

“We continue to see enterprises recognize the need to modernize their voice channel solutions from on-premise ones, in tandem with their digital transformation efforts and self-service initiatives,” explains Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. “The fact remains, voice is the only channel able to address both simple and complex issues, while also allowing for empathy and human connections.”

As part of the deployment, Körber Business Area Pharma will be able to leverage processes of global customer service, while supporting a follow-the-sun model, with enhancements including:

ServiceNow Integrated Call Routing – ability to leverage ServiceNow customer or case data to identify callers (i.e. language preference, etc.) and route calls to the most qualified and/or available service agent (including on-call or weekend coverage) to optimize the overall customer experience while resolving reported issues faster.

Automatic Call Prioritization – ability to auto-identify and prioritize customers with premium maintenance agreements, including the flexibility to notify and leverage resources from different time zones rather than alerting on-call members as situations require.

Escalation Management – ability to automatically transcribe voice mails using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and create ServiceNow cases with auto-escalation to supervisors if services are not being delivered within defined SLAs.

ServiceNow Integrated Reporting/Dashboarding – the ability to combine vast analytic features available on the ServiceNow platform with call data from 3CLogic to streamline operations and report SLA relevant data to Service Level Management.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified technology partner with offerings available for ServiceNow’s IT Service Management, Customer Workflows, and HR Service Delivery solutions.

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

Körber is an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire.

At the Körber Business Area Pharma we are delivering the difference along the pharma value chain with our unique portfolio of integrated solutions. With our software solutions we help drug manufacturers to digitize their pharmaceutical, biotech and cell & gene factories. The Werum PAS-X MES Suite is recognized as the world’s leading Manufacturing Execution System for pharma, biotech and cell & gene. Our Werum PAS-X Intelligence Suite accelerates product commercialization with data analytics and AI solutions and uncovers hidden business value.

