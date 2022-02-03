ECOTEC Announces Strategic Investment by Intrepid Investment Management

COLTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecotec International Holdings, LLC (“ECOTEC”), a global leader in methane emissions monitoring, is pleased to announce a strategic investment by funds managed by Intrepid Investment Management, LLC, the investing arm of Intrepid Financial Partners, L.L.C. (“Intrepid”). Intrepid is a leading energy-focused merchant bank with over 50 employees, and expertise in upstream, midstream, downstream, oilfield services and energy transition. ECOTEC provides a comprehensive suite of patented, cutting-edge instrumentation and software solutions to companies, organizations, and municipalities around the world, helping them manage and remediate their environmental footprint by accurately identifying and quantifying their greenhouse gas emissions.

ECOTEC has an over thirty-year history of the design, development and implementation of instrumentation and software for emissions detection and compliance within the natural gas, biogas, carbon credits and air quality industries, with recent expansion into the oil and gas industry.

The company will use the proceeds to accelerate the production and roll-out of its patented instrumentation and emissions data collection software to fulfill strong customer demand in the biogas and oil and gas industries.

“We believe this is a unique opportunity to partner with thought leaders in the oil and gas and energy transition industries, particularly as we continue to grow our oil and gas business,” says Tim Novick, CEO of ECOTEC. “The Intrepid team brings over 200 years of collective experience advising and investing in the energy and energy transition sectors through multiple cycles and against secular changes throughout their history – that experience and their industry relationships are central to our partnership and creating value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Skip McGee, Co-Founder and CEO of Intrepid, says, “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with ECOTEC as they continue to grow their business, and in particular, as they expand into oil and gas. ECOTEC has historically been a leader in emissions solutions to the biogas and utilities industry, and they are well- positioned to leverage their decades-long experience to provide expert solutions for the oil and gas industry. We have known members of the management team for almost two decades, and we look forward to working with them on the very important mission of building a path towards a lower-carbon world.”

About ECOTEC

ECOTEC specializes in the design and development of specialty equipment and software solutions for the natural gas, biogas, renewable natural gas, carbon credit and oil and gas markets through its ECOTEC, AQMESH, GAS DATA, and GAZOMAT brands. With offices around the globe, ECOTEC's comprehensive solutions have been deployed around the world to help companies, organizations and municipalities identify, quantify, and remediate their environmental footprint, particularly through reductions in methane emissions. Learn more at www.ecotecco.com.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a merchant bank that provides investment banking and investing management services. Intrepid’s leading boutique investment banking business provides independent and best-in-class merger & acquisition, restructuring and capital markets services to the energy and energy transition industries, and has advised on ~$150 billion of transactions since 2015. Intrepid’s investment management business makes principal debt and equity investments through its managed funds. Current strategies include private equity, infrastructure and venture capital across energy and energy transition.

Intrepid has offices in Houston and New York. For more information on Intrepid, please visit www.intrepidfp.com.