Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-8 MAX to Icelandair

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft on long-term lease to Icelandair. This Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1B engines, is part of a multi-aircraft transaction between ACG and the airline.

“We are delighted to deliver this Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to Icelandair, and we look forward to continuing to build on our relationship with the airline,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG. “This aircraft will provide fuel efficiency, cabin comfort, and supports Icelandair’s commitment to environmental sustainability initiatives.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.