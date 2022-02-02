Sabra Amends its Master Lease with Avamere Group

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to amend the Company’s master lease with its tenant, Avamere Group (“Avamere”).

Rick Matros, CEO and Chairman of Sabra, said, “Avamere is a highly respected operator that manages skilled nursing and seniors housing facilities as well as several ancillary companies that provide credit support to our lease through a corporate guaranty. The combination of tight rent coverage on our portfolio prior to the Covid pandemic coupled with the unprecedented challenges of the past two years on Avamere’s overall operations necessitates a restructuring of our master lease. Importantly, this restructuring provides valuable breathing room to Avamere, while preserving optionality for Sabra to participate in operating upside.”

In addition, Rick Miller, CEO of Avamere, said, “The pandemic has led to one of the most challenging periods in our history. At a time such as this, we appreciate our collaboration with Sabra as we have worked together to create a stronger and mutually beneficial relationship for the long term. Sabra is led by people who have deep operational expertise and understanding of our industry and the clients we serve. As we continue to operate in this new era, we are confident that our collaboration will continue to enhance Avamere’s position as a market leading, value enhancing, innovative provider of care and services to our patients and residents.”

Key Highlights:

Effective February 1, 2022, Avamere’s annual base rent on the current portfolio has been reduced roughly 30% to $30.7 million from $44.1 million, representing an annual run rate reduction of $0.06 per diluted common share. The trailing 12-month EBITDARM coverage at this reduced rent would have been 1.99X as of September 30, 2021 (reported one quarter in arrears) and 1.60X based on pre-pandemic performance. No changes have been made to the lease maturity date (May 31, 2031) or the annual base rent escalator (2.75%).

Sabra has the opportunity to recapture this rent reduction as the portfolio’s performance improves. Starting with the second lease year, Sabra will participate in the year-over-year improvement in the portfolio’s operating revenues. Beginning in the fourth lease year and through the sixth lease year, Sabra has the one-time option to reset Avamere’s rent to a fixed amount tied to the portfolio’s historical performance.

Avamere is expected to fund a security deposit of $7.7 million over the first 20 months of the newly amended lease.

As a condition to amending this lease, Avamere has paid past due rent for December 2021 totaling $3.6 million and has agreed to pay January 2022 rent totaling $3.7 million by March 25, 2022.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

