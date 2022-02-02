Henry Schein Medical Celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), today celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with the launch of a video recognizing the vital role athletic trainers play in sports, specifically women whose roles are increasing among professional sports teams.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day honors athletic achievement by women, recognizes the importance of sports and fitness participation for all girls and women, and celebrates the power of women in sports and the continued push for equity. 2022 is also the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

The video features women athletic trainers, representing several professional football teams, including: Cassie Ettel, Jacksonville; Mackenzie Marques, Seattle; Tiffany Morton, Kansas City; and Karen Ocwieja and Katy Rogers from Carolina. In a collection of short vignettes, each athletic trainer shares insights on what it means to be an athletic trainer, their role to treat and care for the health and well-being of professional athletes, as well as their career path.

“At Henry Schein Medical, through our Athletics and Schools business, we have seen an increase in the number of women in professional sports, and as their trusted advisor, it’s important for us to celebrate the impactful roles they play to make a difference in the lives of athletes at all levels,” said Sanchia Patrick, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, Henry Schein Medical.

Through the years, Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics and Schools business has championed the important role of athletic trainers, supporting the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). Since 2011, Henry Schein Medical has sponsored PFATS’ annual Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year award, which recognizes the commitment, dedication and integrity of one trainer from each of the two conferences in the professional football league. As part of this sponsorship, Henry Schein Medical awards $1,000 to each, with $24,000 awarded through 2021.

“Having supported athletic trainers for 25 years, we recognize the value-added influence that women have contributed to the profession, and stand committed to helping elevate the role of athletic trainers as well as the diversity and inclusion efforts that help level the playing field,” said Eric Kearns, National Sales Manager, Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics and Schools business.

For more information about Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics and Schools business, click here.

