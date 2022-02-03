Ralph Lauren Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Raises Fiscal 2022 Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), a global leader in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products, today reported earnings per diluted share of $2.93 on a reported basis and $2.94 on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring-related and other net charges for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. This compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.61 on a reported basis and $1.67 on an adjusted basis, excluding restructuring-related and other net charges and one-time tax events for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021.

The Company repurchased approximately $300 million of Class A Common Stock in the third quarter. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $1.5 billion stock repurchase program permitting it to purchase shares of Class A Common Stock, subject to overall business and market conditions. This is in addition to the $280 million available at the end of third quarter Fiscal 2022 as part of a previously authorized stock repurchase program, bringing the Company's total current authorization to $1.78 billion.

"What we do has always been about living — enjoying every moment from what you wear, to the way you live, to the way you love," said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. "And as we enter a new year, filled with hope of more connection and healing as humans and for our planet, I am inspired by how our teams and people around the world are connecting to what we are about — timelessness and an authentic life well-lived."

"We were pleased to report strong third quarter performance during the important holiday season," said Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our better-than-expected results across all three regions are a testament to the outstanding work our teams have done to fundamentally reposition our business, elevate our brand and pivot to offense – including in North America, where our turnaround is well underway. With our significant reset work behind us, we are encouraged that our long-term growth is supported by multiple engines – from geographic and channel expansion to recruiting new high-value consumers and developing high-potential product categories."

Key Achievements in Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

We delivered the following highlights across our strategic priorities in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022:

Win Over a New Generation of Consumers Continued to fuel strong consumer engagement through diverse content and accelerated marketing investments, driving growth in global brand consideration and purchase intent Third quarter investments supported our Holiday 2021 campaigns including first-of-its kind collaboration — The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape — on Roblox, continuing our expanding leadership into the metaverse; and the launch of our full-catalog Ralph Lauren mobile shopping app and continued focus on new full-price consumer acquisition



Energize Core Products and Accelerate Under-Developed Categories Delivered a compelling Fall assortment, successfully capturing the consumer's interest in post-pandemic dressing, blending casual comfort with elevated looks — both core to the Ralph Lauren brand. Continued momentum in both core and high-potential categories, led by our outerwear, fleece and sweater programs this Holiday Special releases included Create-Your-Own customizable jackets, "7 Days, 7 Decks" skateboard collection on our Polo app and our latest exclusive Major League Baseball collection featuring the Red Sox Brand elevation continues with average unit retail up 18% across our direct-to-consumer network in the third quarter, on top of a 19% increase last year, driven by a strong Fall product offering and promotional discipline



Drive Targeted Expansion in Our Regions and Channels Delivered strong growth across every region in the quarter, exceeding expectations with North America up 30%, Europe up 50% and Asia up 20% to last year in constant currency All three regions returned to positive growth compared to third quarter Fiscal 2020 pre-pandemic levels



Lead With Digital Total Ralph Lauren digital ecosystem revenues grew more than 40% in the third quarter, with strong momentum across both owned and wholesale digital channels globally Third quarter operating margin in our owned digital business contracted modestly from last year's levels but increased 700 basis points to third quarter Fiscal 2020, significantly benefiting the total company margin rate



Operate With Discipline to Fuel Growth Third quarter adjusted operating margin expanded 260 basis points to last year to 15.9%, with continued gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage on stronger revenues including increased marketing investments. Adjusted operating profit dollars increased 52% to last year and 18% to Fiscal 2020 Adjusted gross margin expansion of 60 basis points exceeded our expectations, with strong double-digit AUR growth and elevated product mix more than offsetting planned higher freight costs as we continue to successfully mitigate a dynamic inflationary environment Continued progress on our citizenship and sustainability journey including the groundbreaking launch of our first product using Clarus, a first-to-market patented technology using high-performance recycled cotton developed by our partner, Natural Fiber Welding



Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Income Statement Review

Net Revenue. In the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, revenue increased by 27% to $1.8 billion on a reported basis and was up 28% in constant currency. Foreign currency negatively impacted revenue growth by approximately 150 basis points in the third quarter.

Revenue performance for the Company's reportable segments in the third quarter compared to the prior year period was as follows:

North America Revenue. North America revenue in the third quarter increased 30% to $929 million. In retail, comparable store sales in North America were up 38%, with a 40% increase in brick and mortar stores and a 32% increase in digital commerce. North America wholesale revenue increased 11%.

Europe Revenue. Europe revenue in the third quarter increased 47% to $463 million on a reported basis and increased 50% in constant currency. In retail, comparable store sales in Europe were up 55%, with a 68% increase in brick and mortar stores and a 27% increase in digital commerce. Europe wholesale revenue increased 45% on a reported basis and increased 48% in constant currency.

Asia Revenue. Asia revenue in the third quarter increased 16% to $383 million on a reported basis and 20% in constant currency. Comparable store sales in Asia increased 14%, with a 12% increase in our brick and mortar stores and a 64% increase in digital commerce.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $1.2 billion and gross margin was 66.0% on both a reported basis and an adjusted basis. Adjusted gross margin was 60 basis points above the prior year on a reported basis and up 90 basis points in constant currency, with better pricing and promotions and product mix more than offsetting increased freight headwinds and unusual COVID mix benefits from the prior year period. Compared to third quarter Fiscal 2020, adjusted gross margins expanded 380 basis points on a reported basis on strong AUR growth.

Operating Expenses. Operating expenses in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 were $909 million on both a reported basis and an adjusted basis. Adjusted operating expenses were up 22% to last year, primarily driven by higher marketing investments, compensation and selling expenses to fuel both near- and long-term strategic growth. Adjusted operating expense rate was 50.1%, compared to 52.2% in the prior year period.

Operating Income. Operating income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $289 million and operating margin was 15.9% on both a reported basis and an adjusted basis. Adjusted operating income was 260 basis points above the prior year. Operating income for the Company’s reportable segments in the third quarter compared to the prior year period was as follows:

North America Operating Income. North America operating income in the third quarter was $230 million on both a reported basis and an adjusted basis. Adjusted North America operating margin was 24.7%, down 50 basis points to last year, driven by a planned increase in air freight use in the quarter to offset global supply chain disruptions.

Europe Operating Income. Europe operating income in the third quarter was $97 million on both a reported basis and an adjusted basis. Adjusted Europe operating margin was 20.9%, up 520 basis points to last year. Foreign currency negatively impacted adjusted operating margin rate by 80 basis points in the third quarter.

Asia Operating Income. Asia operating income in the third quarter was $86 million on both a reported basis and an adjusted basis. Adjusted Asia operating margin was 22.4%, up 130 basis points to last year. Foreign currency negatively impacted adjusted operating margin rate by 10 basis points in the third quarter.

Net Income and EPS. Net income in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $218 million, or $2.93 per diluted share on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, net income was $218 million, or $2.94 per diluted share. This compared to net income of $120 million, or $1.61 per diluted share on a reported basis, and a net income of $125 million, or $1.67 per diluted share on an adjusted basis, for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021.

In the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, the Company had an effective tax rate of approximately 21% on both a reported basis and an adjusted basis. This compared to an effective tax rate of approximately 26% on a reported basis and 31% on an adjusted basis in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

The Company ended the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 with $3.0 billion in cash and investments and $1.6 billion in total debt, compared to $2.8 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively, at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Inventory at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $929 million, up 7% compared to the prior year period.

The Company repurchased approximately $300 million of Class A Common Stock in the third quarter.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 and Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company continues to note the ongoing uncertainty and evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 impacting the timing and path of recovery in each market, including the potential for further outbreaks or resurgences of the pandemic across various markets as well as potential global supply chain disruptions. The Company’s outlook is based on its best assessment of the current macro environment, including global supply chain, inflationary pressures, the Omicron variant and other COVID-related disruptions. The full year Fiscal 2022 and fourth quarter guidance excludes restructuring-related and other charges, as described in the "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

For Fiscal 2022, the Company now expects constant currency revenue growth of approximately 39% to 41% to last year on a 53-week reported basis, compared to its previous outlook of 34% to 36% growth. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately 70 basis points. The 53rd week is still expected to represent approximately 140 basis points of this year’s revenue growth.

The Company also raised its outlook for operating margin for Fiscal 2022 to approximately 13% on both a reported and constant currency basis, compared to a range of 12.0% to 12.5% previously. This compares to operating margin of 4.8% in the prior year period and 10.3% in Fiscal 2020. Gross margin is expected to increase 70 to 90 basis points to last year, up from 50 to 70 basis points previously, with stronger AUR growth and favorable product mix more than offsetting increased freight headwinds.

Operating expenses continue to reflect the Company's plans to increase marketing and other strategic investments to support long-term growth, including a higher level of spend in the second half of the fiscal year. The Company plans to provide investors with an update on its Next Great Chapter strategic plan this summer.

For fourth quarter Fiscal 2022, revenues are expected to increase approximately 17% to 18% in constant currency to last year. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately 400 basis points.

Operating margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 4.2% in constant currency, with gross margin expansion more than offsetting increased marketing investments. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact operating margin by approximately 120 basis points.

Fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 tax rates are expected to be approximately 21% to 22%.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $200 million to $225 million for the full year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality.

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Unaudited) December 25,

2021 March 27,

2021 December 26,

2020 (millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,276.8 $ 2,579.0 $ 2,621.5 Short-term investments 710.2 197.5 165.7 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 410.7 451.5 373.6 Inventories 929.1 759.0 866.0 Income tax receivable 48.0 54.4 75.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 192.5 166.6 174.5 Total current assets 4,567.3 4,208.0 4,276.4 Property and equipment, net 965.4 1,014.0 1,086.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,131.6 1,239.5 1,339.6 Deferred tax assets 339.6 283.9 322.5 Goodwill 920.0 934.6 949.0 Intangible assets, net 107.6 121.1 126.0 Other non-current assets 104.1 86.4 72.3 Total assets $ 8,135.6 $ 7,887.5 $ 8,172.2 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 499.4 $ — $ — Accounts payable 472.8 355.9 335.0 Current income tax payable 119.8 50.6 70.5 Current operating lease liabilities 264.0 302.9 296.1 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,073.6 875.4 975.2 Total current liabilities 2,429.6 1,584.8 1,676.8 Long-term debt 1,136.0 1,632.9 1,631.9 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,168.8 1,294.5 1,381.5 Non-current income tax payable 104.8 118.7 118.7 Non-current liability for unrecognized tax benefits 75.1 91.4 91.4 Other non-current liabilities 498.4 560.8 579.9 Total liabilities 5,412.7 5,283.1 5,480.2 Equity: Common stock 1.3 1.3 1.3 Additional paid-in-capital 2,729.7 2,667.1 2,648.8 Retained earnings 6,298.6 5,872.9 5,947.0 Treasury stock, Class A, at cost (6,156.5 ) (5,816.1 ) (5,814.5 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (150.2 ) (120.8 ) (90.6 ) Total equity 2,722.9 2,604.4 2,692.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,135.6 $ 7,887.5 $ 8,172.2 Net Cash & Investments(a) $ 1,351.6 $ 1,143.6 $ 1,155.3 Cash & Investments(a) 2,987.0 2,776.5 2,787.2

____________________ (a) The Company's investments were all classified as short-term for all periods presented

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,815.4 $ 1,432.8 $ 4,695.8 $ 3,113.8 Cost of goods sold (617.3 ) (502.4 ) (1,514.4 ) (1,035.3 ) Gross profit 1,198.1 930.4 3,181.4 2,078.5 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (908.8 ) (747.5 ) (2,391.9 ) (1,883.3 ) Impairment of assets — (2.6 ) (19.3 ) (35.7 ) Restructuring and other charges, net (0.2 ) (9.9 ) (8.6 ) (177.4 ) Total other operating expenses, net (909.0 ) (760.0 ) (2,419.8 ) (2,096.4 ) Operating income (loss) 289.1 170.4 761.6 (17.9 ) Interest expense (13.4 ) (12.2 ) (40.3 ) (34.6 ) Interest income 1.4 2.4 4.4 7.5 Other income (expense), net 0.1 1.6 (0.4 ) 5.5 Income (loss) before income taxes 277.2 162.2 725.3 (39.5 ) Income tax provision (59.5 ) (42.4 ) (149.6 ) (7.5 ) Net income (loss) $ 217.7 $ 119.8 $ 575.7 $ (47.0 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 2.98 $ 1.63 $ 7.82 $ (0.64 ) Diluted $ 2.93 $ 1.61 $ 7.68 $ (0.64 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 73.2 73.6 73.7 73.4 Diluted 74.3 74.6 75.0 73.4 Dividends declared per share $ 0.6875 $ — $ 2.0625 $ —

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 (millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 575.7 $ (47.0 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 169.3 185.5 Deferred income tax benefit (1.8 ) (101.8 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 62.6 54.4 Non-cash impairment of assets 19.3 35.7 Bad debt expense reversals (2.7 ) (20.3 ) Other non-cash charges (benefits) 5.1 (2.7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 31.7 (67.3 ) Inventories (211.6 ) (92.0 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (37.8 ) (0.2 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 296.1 351.7 Income tax receivables and payables (11.0 ) 39.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (42.2 ) (21.6 ) Other balance sheet changes (31.0 ) 20.4 Net cash provided by operating activities 821.7 334.6 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (113.6 ) (80.8 ) Purchases of investments (1,234.8 ) (512.3 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 714.7 848.0 Settlement of net investment hedges — 3.7 Other investing activities (2.1 ) (2.0 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (635.8 ) 256.6 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of credit facility borrowings — (475.0 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt — 1,241.9 Repayments of long-term debt — (300.0 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (16.8 ) (8.6 ) Payments of dividends (101.1 ) (49.8 ) Repurchases of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax withholdings (340.4 ) (36.1 ) Other financing activities — (8.7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (458.3 ) 363.7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (30.2 ) 46.8 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (302.6 ) 1,001.7 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,588.0 1,629.8 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,285.4 $ 2,631.5

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 (millions) Net revenues: North America $ 928.7 $ 715.4 $ 2,293.9 $ 1,423.4 Europe 462.9 315.6 1,313.3 795.8 Asia 382.6 329.6 940.7 738.1 Other non-reportable segments 41.2 72.2 147.9 156.5 Total net revenues $ 1,815.4 $ 1,432.8 $ 4,695.8 $ 3,113.8 Operating income (loss): North America $ 229.6 $ 166.1 $ 586.5 $ 264.6 Europe 97.1 54.1 353.4 120.8 Asia 85.6 69.4 189.4 120.6 Other non-reportable segments 38.5 21.5 106.2 37.6 450.8 311.1 1,235.5 543.6 Unallocated corporate expenses (161.5 ) (130.8 ) (465.3 ) (384.1 ) Unallocated restructuring and other charges, net (0.2 ) (9.9 ) (8.6 ) (177.4 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 289.1 $ 170.4 $ 761.6 $ (17.9 )

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION CONSTANT CURRENCY FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Comparable Store Sales Data December 25, 2021 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended % Change % Change Constant Currency Constant Currency North America: Digital commerce 32 % 37 % Brick and mortar 40 % 67 % Total North America 38 % 58 % Europe: Digital commerce 27 % 25 % Brick and mortar 68 % 63 % Total Europe 55 % 52 % Asia: Digital commerce 64 % 58 % Brick and mortar 12 % 17 % Total Asia 14 % 19 % Total Ralph Lauren Corporation 34 % 45 % Operating Segment Net Revenues Data Three Months Ended % Change December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 As Reported Constant Currency (millions) North America $ 928.7 $ 715.4 29.8 % 29.6 % Europe 462.9 315.6 46.6 % 49.9 % Asia 382.6 329.6 16.1 % 19.8 % Other non-reportable segments 41.2 72.2 (42.9 %) (42.9 %) Net revenues $ 1,815.4 $ 1,432.8 26.7 % 28.2 % Nine Months Ended % Change December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 As Reported Constant Currency (millions) North America $ 2,293.9 $ 1,423.4 61.2 % 60.9 % Europe 1,313.3 795.8 65.0 % 63.0 % Asia 940.7 738.1 27.4 % 27.1 % Other non-reportable segments 147.9 156.5 (5.5 %) (5.6 %) Net revenues $ 4,695.8 $ 3,113.8 50.8 % 50.1 %

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION NET REVENUES BY SALES CHANNEL (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 North America Europe Asia Other Total North America Europe Asia Other Total (millions) Sales Channel: Retail $ 638.4 $ 246.4 $ 364.2 $ — $ 1,249.0 $ 453.0 $ 165.9 $ 313.7 $ 30.0 $ 962.6 Wholesale 290.3 216.5 18.4 0.2 525.4 262.4 149.7 15.9 5.4 433.4 Licensing — — — 41.0 41.0 — — — 36.8 36.8 Net revenues $ 928.7 $ 462.9 $ 382.6 $ 41.2 $ 1,815.4 $ 715.4 $ 315.6 $ 329.6 $ 72.2 $ 1,432.8 Nine Months Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 North America Europe Asia Other Total North America Europe Asia Other Total (millions) Sales Channel: Retail $ 1,472.5 $ 646.7 $ 885.4 $ 27.2 $ 3,031.8 $ 910.3 $ 419.3 $ 699.5 $ 57.6 $ 2,086.7 Wholesale 821.4 666.6 55.3 5.5 1,548.8 513.1 376.5 38.6 8.2 936.4 Licensing — — — 115.2 115.2 — — — 90.7 90.7 Net revenues $ 2,293.9 $ 1,313.3 $ 940.7 $ 147.9 $ 4,695.8 $ 1,423.4 $ 795.8 $ 738.1 $ 156.5 $ 3,113.8

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION GLOBAL RETAIL STORE NETWORK (Unaudited) December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 North America Ralph Lauren Stores 44 39 Polo Factory Stores 195 193 Total Directly Operated Stores 239 232 Concessions 1 2 Europe Ralph Lauren Stores 36 32 Polo Factory Stores 61 64 Total Directly Operated Stores 97 96 Concessions 29 29 Asia Ralph Lauren Stores 93 75 Polo Factory Stores 76 72 Total Directly Operated Stores 169 147 Concessions 646 625 Other Club Monaco Stores — 73 Club Monaco Concessions — 4 Global Directly Operated Stores and Concessions Ralph Lauren Stores 173 146 Polo Factory Stores 332 329 Club Monaco Stores — 73 Total Directly Operated Stores 505 548 Concessions 676 660 Global Licensed Stores Total Licensed Stores 141 286

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 25, 2021 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(b) As Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,815.4 $ — $ 1,815.4 Gross profit 1,198.1 — 1,198.1 Gross profit margin 66.0 % 66.0 % Total other operating expenses, net (909.0 ) 0.1 (908.9 ) Operating expense margin 50.1 % 50.1 % Operating income 289.1 0.1 289.2 Operating margin 15.9 % 15.9 % Income before income taxes 277.2 0.1 277.3 Income tax provision (59.5 ) 0.3 (59.2 ) Effective tax rate 21.4 % 21.3 % Net income $ 217.7 $ 0.4 $ 218.1 Net income per diluted common share $ 2.93 $ 2.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 74.3 74.3 SEGMENT INFORMATION - OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 229.6 $ — $ 229.6 Operating margin 24.7 % 24.7 % Europe 97.1 (0.1 ) 97.0 Operating margin 21.0 % 20.9 % Asia 85.6 — 85.6 Operating margin 22.4 % 22.4 % Other non-reportable segments 38.5 — 38.5 Operating margin 93.4 % 93.4 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (161.7 ) 0.2 (161.5 ) Total operating income $ 289.1 $ 0.1 $ 289.2

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 25, 2021 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(c) As Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 4,695.8 $ — $ 4,695.8 Gross profit 3,181.4 (11.5 ) 3,169.9 Gross profit margin 67.8 % 67.5 % Total other operating expenses, net (2,419.8 ) 26.7 (2,393.1 ) Operating expense margin 51.5 % 51.0 % Operating income 761.6 15.2 776.8 Operating margin 16.2 % 16.5 % Income before income taxes 725.3 15.2 740.5 Income tax provision (149.6 ) (3.4 ) (153.0 ) Effective tax rate 20.6 % 20.7 % Net income $ 575.7 $ 11.8 $ 587.5 Net income per diluted common share $ 7.68 $ 7.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 75.0 75.0 SEGMENT INFORMATION - OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 586.5 $ (11.1 ) $ 575.4 Operating margin 25.6 % 25.1 % Europe 353.4 (1.2 ) 352.2 Operating margin 26.9 % 26.8 % Asia 189.4 1.1 190.5 Operating margin 20.1 % 20.2 % Other non-reportable segments 106.2 0.3 106.5 Operating margin 71.8 % 72.0 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (473.9 ) 26.1 (447.8 ) Total operating income $ 761.6 $ 15.2 $ 776.8

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 26, 2020 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(d) As Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,432.8 $ — $ 1,432.8 Gross profit 930.4 7.0 937.4 Gross profit margin 64.9 % 65.4 % Total other operating expenses, net (760.0 ) 12.5 (747.5 ) Operating expense margin 53.0 % 52.2 % Operating income 170.4 19.5 189.9 Operating margin 11.9 % 13.3 % Income before income taxes 162.2 19.5 181.7 Income tax provision (42.4 ) (14.6 ) (57.0 ) Effective tax rate 26.2 % 31.3 % Net income $ 119.8 $ 4.9 $ 124.7 Net income per diluted common share $ 1.61 $ 1.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 74.6 74.6 SEGMENT INFORMATION - OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 166.1 $ 14.0 $ 180.1 Operating margin 23.2 % 25.2 % Europe 54.1 (4.6 ) 49.5 Operating margin 17.1 % 15.7 % Asia 69.4 0.1 69.5 Operating margin 21.1 % 21.1 % Other non-reportable segments 21.5 (0.3 ) 21.2 Operating margin 29.8 % 29.3 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (140.7 ) 10.3 (130.4 ) Total operating income $ 170.4 $ 19.5 $ 189.9

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 26, 2020 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(e) As Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 3,113.8 $ — $ 3,113.8 Gross profit 2,078.5 2.9 2,081.4 Gross profit margin 66.7 % 66.8 % Total other operating expenses, net (2,096.4 ) 181.7 (1,914.7 ) Operating expense margin 67.3 % 61.5 % Operating income (loss) (17.9 ) 184.6 166.7 Operating margin (0.6 %) 5.4 % Income (loss) before income taxes (39.5 ) 184.6 145.1 Income tax provision (7.5 ) (39.0 ) (46.5 ) Effective tax rate (18.9 %) 32.0 % Net income (loss) $ (47.0 ) $ 145.6 $ 98.6 Net income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.64 ) $ 1.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 73.4 74.6 SEGMENT INFORMATION - OPERATING INCOME (LOSS): North America $ 264.6 $ (6.6 ) $ 258.0 Operating margin 18.6 % 18.1 % Europe 120.8 10.9 131.7 Operating margin 15.2 % 16.5 % Asia 120.6 2.7 123.3 Operating margin 16.3 % 16.7 % Other non-reportable segments 37.6 (0.2 ) 37.4 Operating margin 24.0 % 23.9 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (561.5 ) 177.8 (383.7 ) Total operating income (loss) $ (17.9 ) $ 184.6 $ 166.7

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 28, 2019 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(f) As Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 1,750.7 $ — $ 1,750.7 Gross profit 1,089.1 — 1,089.1 Gross profit margin 62.2 % 62.2 % Total other operating expenses, net (864.7 ) 21.4 (843.3 ) Operating expense margin 49.4 % 48.2 % Operating income 224.4 21.4 245.8 Operating margin 12.8 % 14.0 % Income before income taxes 230.4 21.4 251.8 Income tax benefit (provision) 103.7 (138.7 ) (35.0 ) Effective tax rate (45.1 %) 13.9 % Net income $ 334.1 $ (117.3 ) $ 216.8 Net income per diluted common share $ 4.41 $ 2.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 75.8 75.8 SEGMENT INFORMATION - OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 193.1 $ 0.4 $ 193.5 Operating margin 21.2 % 21.3 % Europe 111.9 — 111.9 Operating margin 25.6 % 25.6 % Asia 46.6 2.4 49.0 Operating margin 16.1 % 16.9 % Other non-reportable segments 29.5 8.6 38.1 Operating margin 26.2 % 33.8 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (156.7 ) 10.0 (146.7 ) Total operating income $ 224.4 $ 21.4 $ 245.8

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 28, 2019 As Reported Total Adjustments(a)(g) As Adjusted (millions, except per share data) Net revenues $ 4,885.7 $ — $ 4,885.7 Gross profit 3,058.9 1.0 3,059.9 Gross profit margin 62.6 % 62.6 % Total other operating expenses, net (2,458.1 ) 72.8 (2,385.3 ) Operating expense margin 50.3 % 48.8 % Operating income 600.8 73.8 674.6 Operating margin 12.3 % 13.8 % Income before income taxes 613.6 73.8 687.4 Income tax benefit (provision) 19.7 (150.4 ) (130.7 ) Effective tax rate (3.2 %) 19.0 % Net income $ 633.3 $ (76.6 ) $ 556.7 Net income per diluted common share $ 8.13 $ 7.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 77.9 77.9 SEGMENT INFORMATION - OPERATING INCOME: North America $ 535.6 $ 0.4 $ 536.0 Operating margin 21.3 % 21.3 % Europe 331.9 0.1 332.0 Operating margin 26.0 % 26.0 % Asia 135.6 3.3 138.9 Operating margin 16.9 % 17.3 % Other non-reportable segments 85.2 12.4 97.6 Operating margin 29.2 % 33.4 % Unallocated corporate expenses and restructuring & other charges, net (487.5 ) 57.6 (429.9 ) Total operating income $ 600.8 $ 73.8 $ 674.6

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION FOOTNOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (a) Adjustments for inventory-related charges (benefits) are recorded within cost of goods sold in the consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments for COVID-19-related bad debt expense (benefit) is recorded within selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses in the consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments for impairment-related charges are recorded within impairment of assets in the consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments for one-time income tax events are recorded within the income tax benefit (provision). Adjustments for all other charges are recorded within restructuring and other charges, net in the consolidated statements of operations. (b) Adjustments for the three months ended December 25, 2021 include (i) charges of $1.9 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, consisting of restructuring charges; (ii) other charges of $1.4 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; (iii) income of $3.1 million primarily related to a certain revenue share clause in the Company's agreement with Regent, L.P. ("Regent") that entitled it to receive a portion of the sales generated by the Club Monaco business during a four-month business transition period; and (iv) benefit of $0.1 million related to COVID-19-related bad debt reserve adjustments. (c) Adjustments for the nine months ended December 25, 2021 include (i) charges of $23.7 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, consisting of restructuring charges, impairment of assets, and accelerated stock-based compensation expense; (ii) benefit of $11.5 million related to COVID-19-related inventory adjustments; (iii) other charges of $7.3 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; (iv) income of $3.1 million primarily related to a certain revenue share clause in the Company's agreement with Regent that entitled it to receive a portion of the sales generated by the Club Monaco business during a four-month business transition period; and (v) benefit of $1.2 million related to COVID-19-related bad debt reserve adjustments. (d) Adjustments for the three months ended December 26, 2020 include (i) charges of $18.5 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, consisting of restructuring charges and impairment of assets; and (ii) other charges of $1.0 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired. Our income tax provision for the three months ended December 26, 2020 reflected tax effects of the pre-tax charges described above, as well as incremental tax expense of $14.2 million related to international tax legislation enacted in connection with the European Union’s anti-tax avoidance directive and $6.7 million primarily due to a decrease in a net operating loss carryback under the CARES Act, partially offset by an income tax benefit of $9.1 million primarily related to a change in the valuation allowance provided against domestic losses attributable to significant COVID-19 business disruptions. Additionally, our adjustments during the three months ended December 26, 2020 also reflect incremental tax expense of $23.4 million as a result of computing our adjusted income tax provision using the discrete method, which allows companies to calculate its tax provision based upon the actual effective tax rate for the current fiscal period, as opposed to applying an estimated annual effective tax rate. We believe this approach resulted in a better representation of our income tax provision for the then current fiscal period as our estimated annual effective tax rate did not provide a reliable estimate as it was subject to significant volatility due to the range of potential impacts and resulting uncertainties related to the global COVID-19 pandemic. (e) Adjustments for the nine months ended December 26, 2020 include (i) charges of $204.3 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, primarily consisting of restructuring charges, impairment of assets, and inventory-related charges; (ii) benefit of $31.4 million related to COVID-19-related bad debt reserve adjustments; (iii) additional impairment of assets of $8.8 million primarily related to a certain previously exited real estate location for which the related lease agreement has not yet expired; (iv) other charges of $8.3 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired; and (v) benefit of $5.4 million related to COVID-19-related inventory adjustments. Our income tax provision for the nine months ended December 26, 2020 reflected tax effects of the pre-tax charges described above, as well as incremental tax expense of $16.1 million primarily related to a valuation allowance provided against domestic losses attributable to significant COVID-19 business disruptions and $14.2 million related to international tax legislation enacted in connection with the European Union’s anti-tax avoidance directive, partially offset by an income tax benefit of $24.4 million primarily due to a net operating loss carryback under the CARES Act. Additionally, our adjustments during the nine months ended December 26, 2020 also reflect incremental tax expense of $11.8 million as a result of computing our adjusted income tax provision using the discrete method, which allows companies to calculate its tax provision based upon the actual effective tax rate for the current fiscal period, as opposed to applying an estimated annual effective tax rate (as previously discussed). (f) Adjustments for the three months ended December 28, 2019 include (i) charges of $7.0 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring plans, consisting of restructuring charges and impairment of assets; (ii) additional impairment of assets of $11.4 million related to underperforming stores as a result of on-going store portfolio evaluation; and (iii) other charges of $3.0 million primarily related to rent and occupancy costs associated with certain previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired. Additionally, the income tax benefit (provision) reflects a one-time benefit of $134.1 million recorded in connection with Swiss tax reform. (g) Adjustments for the nine months ended December 28, 2019 include (i) charges of $31.6 million recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring plans, consisting of restructuring charges, impairment of assets, inventory-related charges, and accelerated stock-based compensation expense; (ii) additional impairment of assets of $15.2 million related to underperforming stores as a result of on-going store portfolio evaluation; and (iii) other charges of $27.0 million primarily related to the charitable donation of the net cash proceeds received from the sale of the Company's corporate jet, and rent and occupancy costs associated with previously exited real estate locations for which the related lease agreements have not yet expired. Additionally, the income tax benefit (provision) reflects a one-time benefit of $134.1 million recorded in connection with Swiss tax reform.

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Because Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global company, the comparability of its operating results reported in U.S. Dollars is affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying currencies in which it transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. Dollar. Such fluctuations can have a significant effect on the Company's reported results. As such, in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), the Company's discussions often contain references to constant currency measures, which are calculated by translating current-year and prior-year reported amounts into comparable amounts using a single foreign exchange rate for each currency. The Company presents constant currency financial information, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, as a supplement to its reported operating results. The Company uses constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how its businesses performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes this information is useful to investors for facilitating comparisons of operating results and better identifying trends in the Company's businesses. The constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of or superior to, the Company's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

This earnings release also includes certain other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures relating to the impact of charges and other items as described herein. The Company uses non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and to better represent the manner in which it conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding items that are not comparable from period to period helps investors and others compare operating performance between two periods. While the Company considers non-U.S. GAAP measures useful in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any presentation included in the consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-U.S. GAAP measures reported by other companies.

Adjustments made during the fiscal periods presented include charges recorded in connection with the Company's restructuring activities, as well as certain other charges (benefits) associated with other non-recurring events, as described in the footnotes to the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures above. The income tax benefit (provision) has been adjusted for the tax-related effects of these charges, which were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for each applicable jurisdiction. The income tax benefit (provision) has also been adjusted for certain other one-time income tax events and other adjustments, as described in the footnotes to the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures above. Included in this earnings release are reconciliations between the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures before and after these adjustments.

Additionally, the Company's full year Fiscal 2022 and fourth quarter guidance excludes certain anticipated restructuring-related and other charges. The Company is not able to provide a full reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP because certain material items that impact these measures, such as the timing and exact amount of charges related to its restructuring plans, have not yet occurred or are out of the Company's control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's non-U.S. GAAP based financial measure guidance to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. However, the Company has identified the estimated impact of certain items excluded from its financial outlook. Specifically, the Company's financial outlook excludes estimated pretax charges of approximately $40 million to $90 million related to its Fiscal 2021 Strategic Realignment Plan that have not yet been incurred.