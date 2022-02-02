Barbie Named 2021 Top Global Toy Property of the Year, Per NPD

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that its iconic Barbie brand was named the 2021 top global toy property of the year for the second consecutive year and its Hot Wheels Singles 1/64 Assortment was named the 2021 global top-selling toy of the year per The NPD Group, a leading global information company1. In addition, Fisher-Price was ranked as the #5 global toy property in 20211.

Mattel had the most top 10 global properties of any manufacturer in 20212, and was the #1 toy company globally in the fourth quarter, per NPD3.

The company was recognized with 18 top NPD rankings across global and Mattel was also ranked as the #1 manufacturer in the U.S. for the 28th consecutive year4.

“Last year we introduced our Mattel Playbook powered by brand purpose, design-led innovation, cultural relevance, and executional excellence. Our performance under this unique brand-building approach is clear across these extraordinary rankings,” said Richard Dickson, President and COO, Mattel, Inc. “Barbie’s brand purpose to inspire the limitless potential in every girl is resonating more than ever, as evidenced by this top global ranking for the second year in a row. At the same time, Hot Wheels’ performance shows it continues to ignite the challenger spirit on which the brand was founded more than 50 years ago.”

Dickson continued: “Most importantly, these awards are further proof of the enduring strength of our mission to create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play.”

“Just as we innovated across our products and brands in 2021, we have innovated through our omnichannel demand creation efforts at Mattel. We continued our commitment to collaboration with our commercial partners, and executed strong distribution, marketing and promotional partnerships. These NPD results speak for themselves and demonstrate the performance at all levels of our global team and in support of Mattel’s transformation to an IP-driven, high-performing toy company. We couldn’t be prouder!” said Steve Totzke, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Mattel, Inc.

Other notable Mattel 2021 top U.S. rankings per NPD include5:

Top two items: Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment and the Barbie Dreamhouse, #1 and #2 respectively.

Barbie was the #1 Dolls property in the Dolls Supercategory every week of 2021.

UNO was the #1 card game property.

Fisher-Price was #1 property in the ITPS category and had the #1 item (Kick and Play Piano Gym Assortment).

Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service

G13/JAN-DEC 2021/Total Toys/Projected USD G12/JAN-DEC 2021/Total Toys/Ranked by Property and Corporate Manufacturer/Projected USD G12/OCT-DEC 2021/Total Toys/Projected USD U.S./Consumer Tracking Service (Annual 1994-2010), Retail Tracking Service (Annual 2011-2021)/Total Toys/USD U.S./JAN-DEC 2021/USD

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MAT-CORP