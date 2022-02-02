Ingram Micro Expands Hyper Automation Practice; Welcomes Industry Leader Alkymi Inc.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a strategic alliance with Alkymi Inc., the leader in data workflow automation.

The new U.S. relationship expands Ingram Micro’s emerging hyper automation practice, specifically around unstructured data and workflow solutions. It also provides channel partners access to Alkymi products including Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), which historically has been underserved by automation technology.

“We view hyper automation as a strategic growth opportunity for Ingram Micro and our channel partners and are actively seeking best-in-class offerings in this space to complement our flagship vendors, which now includes Alkymi,” says Donald Scott, director, Emerging Business Group, Ingram Micro. “Alkymi’s powerful, AI-driven product portfolio, along with their experienced team, stood out and aligned with our core RPA strategy—making it all the more rewarding to play such a vital and growing role in their channel-focused go-to-market strategy.”

The Ingram Micro / Alkymi relationship is a milestone for both companies. Unstructured data processing has been a long-time roadblock for many companies seeking to offload repetitive work to software bots. Alkymi enables non-technical users to build their own data collection, centralization, extraction and normalization flows from over 27 file formats, such as emails, documents and scanned files.

“Alkymi is focused on helping channel partners unlock the value within RPA by maximizing the full potential of automation technology,” says Scott. “Two key differentiators for Alkymi include the ease at which the solution integrates with existing systems and the business-user friendly interface, both of which will help speed adoption within our partner ecosystem and their customer base.”

“We are excited to work with Ingram Micro and help channel partners worldwide address the challenging first mile of automation for businesses of all sizes,” says Harald Collet, CEO and Co-founder of Alkymi. “With the support of Ingram Micro and the strength of our portfolio of machine learning and automation technology, channel partners can establish and grow a differentiated intelligent automation practice—helping businesses harness the power of data to make better decisions and bring more value and efficiency to their customers.”

Ingram Micro’s hyper-automation practice is growing in every region as part of the company’s global Advanced Solutions portfolio. Thousands of channel partners across the globe are leveraging the resources within Ingram Micro’s hyper-automation practice to grow faster, be smarter and do more for their customers.

“Demand is growing, and expectations are high as RPA holds steady as one of the biggest professional services attach opportunities in play for channel partners today,” concludes Scott. “We are thrilled to add Alkymi to Ingram Micro’s portfolio of RPA leaders and look forward to generating greater awareness around the Alkymi brand and growing the business together with our mutual channel partners.”

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.