National Australia Bank (NAB) Selects Khoros to Accelerate Its Digital Transformation and Realise Its Messaging Vision

AUSTIN, Texas & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first contact centre software and services, today announced it had been chosen as a technology partner for National Australia Bank (NAB). NAB is one of the largest financial institutions on the continent. With Khoros, NAB will transform its digital messaging capability, accelerating digital servicing for customers and expanding support on the digital channels that customers prefer.

NAB Executive, Digital Experience and Engagement Michelle Sherwood said that with 94% of customer interactions now digital, the bank was pleased to partner with Khoros to help serve customers well.

“Having supported the launch of our Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp and Google’s Business Messages channels, the Khoros platform has proved to be incredibly valuable to assist customers however they choose to interact with us,” Sherwood said.

“We look forward to building on our success and setting a new industry standard for what a high-performing, customer-focused digital messaging and contact centre experience can be.”

Khoros CEO Jack Blaha said that they’re thrilled to meaningfully expand their relationship with NAB.

“We’re honored to be working with this visionary organisation to drive digital transformation and, ultimately, provide a more modern experience for their customers. With Khoros’ leading contact centre solution and AI-powered vision for unlocking the power of customer interactions, we are excited to help NAB set a new global standard for digital-first customer engagement that will improve both the colleague and customer experience,” Blaha said.

NAB has more than 30,000 colleagues serving eight million customers throughout Australia, New Zealand, and around the world. NAB is one of thousands of enterprises that observed a massive increase in consumer demand for digital engagement in recent years. In 2020, more than three million web chat conversations were answered by the NAB digital virtual assistant—three times more than the previous year.

NAB selected Khoros to deliver a new digital messaging capability to meet growing customer needs in an ever-changing digital world.

The financial services institution will use Khoros’ platform to execute its simple and digital vision. This includes a digital messaging evolution and fully integrated digital-first service operation.

Customers are increasingly choosing digital channels, with more than 90,000 interactions occurring through digital messaging channels and 80% of customer questions resolved through Google’s Business Messages.

“Our partnership with NAB has been an exciting one to see progress, especially when they share a vision that very much speaks to what we are innovating here at Khoros—true digital customer engagement that seamlessly connects colleagues and consumers across any communication channel including digital and voice. We’re excited to be on this journey with NAB so they can deliver a leading customer service experience,” added Booth Fellers, VP of APAC at Khoros.

Khoros brings 20 years of digital-first innovation and partnership to the work of transforming contact centres. The Khoros platform helps contact centres drive both revenue and efficiency with a digital-first, ‘single pane of glass’ platform for all customer interactions. The Khoros platform makes colleagues’ jobs easier with an intuitive desktop experience, AI-enabled agent assistance, and a 360-degree view of customer engagement. Khoros is unique in the industry in coupling that digital engagement expertise with valuable voice of customer (VoC) insights, award-winning social marketing capabilities, and enterprise-grade communities software for self-service—all powered by its patent-pending, AI-powered orchestration engine.

For additional information about Khoros’ contact centre solution and digital customer engagement software and services, visit khoros.com.au.

About Khoros

Over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, leverage the power of Khoros’ award-winning customer engagement platform to create customers for life. Our innovative enterprise solutions, including over 20 patented technologies, ensure success across digital customer service, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management. Combined with our industry-leading services, Khoros enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into insights and action. Recognised nationally and locally as one of the Best Places to Work, Khoros has 11 offices globally and Vista Equity Partners is its lead investor. For more information, visit khoros.com.

About NAB

National Australia Bank (NAB) is a financial services institution. We’re here to serve customers well and help our communities prosper. Today, we have more than 32,000 at NAB, serving approximately eight million customers at more than 700 locations. As Australia’s largest business bank, our business experts work with small, medium and large businesses to help them grow.

National Australia Bank Limited ABN 12 004 044 937 AFSL and Australian Credit Licence 230686