TruAge™ Adds Reynolds American as a Sponsor

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reynolds American has announced its support of TruAgeTM, the new digital solution that enhances current age-verification systems and protects user privacy.

Reynolds American Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c., and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company Inc.; American Snuff Company LLC; R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company; and Modoral Brands Inc.

TruAge is an innovative, universally accepted age-verification system that makes it more accurate to verify an adult customer’s age when purchasing age-restricted products, and at the same time makes identity theft difficult. One-time-use digital tokens are used to share only the most important elements to confirm the purchaser is of legal age, which also protects the user’s privacy.

Developed by NACS, the global trade association that represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus, its standards-setting partner, TruAge makes the traditional carding experience more reliable and accurate. The age-verification program is free to retailers, consumers and point-of-sale (POS) providers to ensure access and to help facilitate broad adoption of the program.

“Reynolds is proud to support TruAge to deliver innovative age-verification technology to help keep tobacco products out of the hands of minors,” said Frank Silva, Reynolds American’s senior vice president of activation & trade marketing. “We never want our products in the hands of minors.”

“Reynolds has demonstrated—and continues to demonstrate—that tobacco and nicotine products can be marketed responsibly to adult consumers, while limiting youth exposure to our products and product marketing. Today’s partnership with TruAge™ will help further our commitment to keep youth tobacco prevention at the forefront of our efforts,” said Silva.

TruAge’s growing list of sponsors represent some of the world’s most recognized brands. With this announcement, TruAge is now supported by two of the largest tobacco groups in the United States, Reynolds American and Altria Group Distribution Company; the two largest U.S. brewers, Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors Beverage Company; and the country’s two leading e-cigarette manufacturers, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (as a member of the Reynolds American group of companies) and Juul Labs. TruAge also is supported by more than 130 retail companies that represent 22,000-plus convenience store locations in the United States, plus four industry point-of-sale (POS) providers.

“It is clear that these companies share our vision of developing a future-proof solution to keep age-restricted products out of the hands of minors. Ninety percent of U.S. consumers say they support a nationwide standard for age-verification, and this growing list of brands committed to TruAge support what our customers tell us,” said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour. “We are excited to add Reynolds American as a founding sponsor and welcome others to join us and these companies in this national effort.”

TruAge is currently in pilot tests in three select markets and is expected to see wider rollout later in 2022.

“We have long taken a comprehensive approach to industry leadership on the issue of youth access to tobacco products, leading corporate, education and legislative initiatives to reduce youth access,” said Shay Mustafa, senior vice president of business communications & sustainability. “Today’s announcement is another proof point of our continued commitment to operate responsibly as we transform to reduce the health impact of our business, delivering A Better Tomorrow™.”

Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at convenience.org/TruAge.

NACS is the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. It advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted adviser to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,500 supplier members from more than 50 countries. The U.S. convenience store industry, with 148,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily and had sales of $548 billion in 2020. For more information, visit convenience.org. Follow NACS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.