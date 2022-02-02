OpenExchange Strikes Sponsorship Deal with Wigan Warriors Rugby Club

OpenExchange and The Wigan Warriors celebrate the signing of their new partnership. From left to right: Ben Burnside - Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations at OpenExchange, Shaun Wane - Leadership and Management Director at Wigan Warriors, Mark Loehr - Chief Executive Officer at OpenExchange, Kris Radlinski - Executive Director at Wigan Warriors, Travis Macilwain - Director of International Accounting and Finance at OpenExchange. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenExchange Inc., a leading video solutions provider powering interactive meetings that matter and customized virtual events, announced a new partnership to become the official main partner and front-of-shirt sponsor for the Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club. The partnership will also include collaboration to produce content for OETV, OpenExchange’s digital media platform destination for financial analysis and insight.

“OpenExchange is elated to sponsor the “Ancient and Loyal” Wigan Warriors during their 150th anniversary year. Wigan’s legacy mirrors OpenExchange’s own corporate culture with like-minded ruggedness of purpose, a focus on inclusiveness, and inspiring the cultivation of young professionals to become their best,” said CEO Mark Loehr. “OpenExchange is a global company deeply rooted in the UK, built on creating future leaders who are empowered to build innovative global connectivity solutions for our clients. Rugby League and specifically Wigan Warrior fans have an incomparable, unwavering loyalty, and OpenExchange is excited to sponsor this adored club to highlight and connect the life lessons and community building happening on and off the pitch.”

Wigan Warriors Rugby League Football Club is a highly recognized rugby club within the UK. The Club originated in 1872 as Wigan FC and has grown into a hallmark British rugby club with a loyal fanbase and focus on inclusive community building.

About OpenExchange

OpenExchange securely enables virtual communications for the financial industry, using its video expertise, proprietary technology solutions, and premiere managed services. OpenExchange bridges the worlds of interactive videoconferencing, live streaming, and searchable on-demand video showcases. Based in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, and anchored by its experience connecting C-Suite executives in the professional investment community for over ten years, OpenExchange makes it seamless to connect, curate, disseminate, and discover vital information critical to driving investment and business decisions. For more information, please visit www.openexc.com.

OpenExchange.TV is a digital media platform that curates and presents the best independent research and unique content, developing video libraries to create a destination for financial analysis and insight. For additional information, please www.OpenExchange.TV