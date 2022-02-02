Lumos and NorthState Strengthens Growth Plans with Key Additions of Mitchell and Saperstein to Leadership Team

WAYNESBORO, Va. & HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumos and NorthState, a regional provider of 100% fiber-to-the-premises internet for residences and businesses, continues to strengthen its leadership team with the additions of Nora Mitchell as corporate controller and Mike Saperstein as head of government affairs and general counsel. The additions of Mitchell and Saperstein complete the new leadership team of Lumos and NorthState and propel it further in its ambition to be a rapidly growing and transformative fiber internet provider across North Carolina, Virginia and the Greater Mid-Atlantic region.

“With Nora at our helm leading all accounting, financial statement reporting and tax functions, and Mike overseeing our company’s legal affairs, regulatory and market development public-private partnership activities across our expanding footprint, we are fully equipped to move forward with our strategic plans for aggressive growth,” Lumos and NorthState Chief Executive Officer Diego Anderson said. “Nora and Mike are joining a leadership team that already has made great strides to position Lumos and NorthState to emerge as a premier regional company that provides a future-proof 100% fiber network to our customers.

“We have in place a visionary, passionate and hardworking leadership team that is supported by the entire company as we grow in North Carolina and Virginia—where we already have announced expansion areas in both states—and will soon go well beyond our traditional service area,” Anderson added. “Lumos and NorthState looks forward to working with government officials as we address the need for equitable and affordable internet that will drive the future economics of the communities we serve and improve lives for everyone. We are clearly on a mission, and we’re just getting started.”

Nora Mitchell joins Lumos as corporate controller reporting to Shane Ward, CFO. Nora will oversee financial operations and reporting, along with treasury and tax. Nora comes to us from Segra, where she served as senior director, assistant controller and director of accounting. Prior to this Nora gained extensive experience in accounting and finance with nTelos and in the auditing practice at Ernst & Young.

Nora earned an M.S. in Accounting as well as her BBA in Accounting from James Madison University. Nora is also an active CPA in the state of Virginia.

Mike Saperstein joins Lumos as general counsel, succeeding Mary McDermott, who is retiring after 21 years in that role. In addition to leading the legal and regulatory functions, Mike will oversee Lumos’ public/private partnership activities across our expanding footprint as head of government affairs. Mike comes to Lumos from US Telecom—The Broadband Association, where he most recently served as vice president, strategic initiatives and partnerships. Mike led US Telecom’s advocacy on a range of broadband initiatives. Prior to joining US Telecom, Mike was vice president, federal regulatory at Frontier Communications, and he previously served in the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

Mike received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and earned his J.D. from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, with a certificate from the Communications Law Institute.

About Lumos and NorthState

Lumos and NorthState provides ultra-high-speed fiber internet service, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi, voice and streaming services to nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in Virginia and North Carolina. Our customers enjoy the fastest, symmetrical gig speeds available built on a 100% fiber-optic network they can truly count on—all backed by local, expert customer care teams. Learn more at LumosFiber.com and NorthState.net.