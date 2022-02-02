Wing Bank Selects Scienaptic To Enhance Financial Access In Cambodia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic Systems Inc., an innovative AI-powered credit decisioning platform, announced that Wing Bank (Cambodia) Plc will deploy its service across its extensive digital financial ecosystem.

“We are very excited to use Scienaptic's AI-based credit decisioning platform to support our loan customers and improve their lives financially,” commented Han Peng Kwang, Chief Executive Officer at Wing Bank. “Scienaptic’s domain expertise in using AI-powered lending models and tailored along with their proven credit decisioning engine platform will help us analyse the eligibility of loan customers to qualify for loans almost instantly based on the customer’s data.”

Operating in Cambodia for 13 years, Wing Bank has worked diligently towards its vision of providing every Cambodian with convenient access to relevant financial services for the improvement of their daily life. Wing Bank intends to expand its services by allowing customers across Cambodia, even in the most remote areas, to apply for loans. Scienaptic's AI-powered credit underwriting platform will allow Wing Bank to pre-approve eligible users for loans and automatically process applications of interested customers. This process will speed up the loan approval and contribute to community development.

Joydip Gupta, Head of APAC Business at Scienaptic, said, “We are very fortunate to be a part of Wing's vision of greater financial inclusion for Cambodians. We are excited to help Wing build a profitable lending business while helping its users improve lives. Our platform and smart use of AI model allows us to experiment and continuously learn as we refine building a scalable business while providing the right amount of credit to customers.”

Scienaptic shares the same financial inclusion aspirations with Wing Bank and honors its vision of providing the community with convenient access to financial services for the improvement of their daily lives.

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

About Wing Bank (Cambodia) Plc

Wing Bank (Cambodia) Plc – the bank for every Cambodian – is driven by the vision to provide every Cambodian with convenient access to financial services relevant to, and for the improvement of, their daily lives.

Wing Bank has revolutionized the way Cambodians access financial services by introducing instant, secure, and convenient Mobile Financial Services since 18 August 2008.

Today, Wing Bank serves the entire Cambodian population with 100% coverage of the districts in Cambodia thanks to the innovative Wing App, and partnerships with industry giants such as Mastercard, MoneyGram, AliPay, WeChat Pay, Western Union, Visa, and Ria.

Wing Bank provides an array of advanced financial products both for individual and corporate customers. These include loans, deposits, micro savings, credit referral services, money transfers, utility and insurance payments, supply chain payments, payroll services and even phone top-ups. In addition, Wing offers retail payments via “WingPay”, and also has introduced the “WingMall” e-commerce platform.

Both small and large companies alike are now using Wing’s payroll and disbursement services, speeding up payments.

Wing Bank is committed to providing financial, gender and digital inclusion to the unbanked and the under-banked, allowing every Cambodian to enjoy convenience and security when it comes to financial services.

For more information, please visit www.wingmoney.com

For media interests, please contact Mr. Soratha Chan at Tel: 012 726 117 or soratha.chan@wingmoney.com.