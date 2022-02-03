Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $132M Sale of Multifamily Community in Georgia

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of Park at Abernathy Square, a 484-unit apartment community located in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The final sales price was $132.6 million, equating to more than $274,000 per unit.

Mike Kemether, Travis Presnell and James Wilber of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Clark Ventures, in the transaction. The property was acquired by Stockbridge Capital Group, a private equity real estate firm.

"Park at Abernathy Square competes well with much newer properties,” said Kemether, Executive Vice Chair at Cushman & Wakefield. “With several new amenities and improvements to the property interiors, Park at Abernathy Square will serve its new owner well, especially given its position in the high-barrier-to-entry Sandy Springs submarket here in Atlanta."

Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group is an 82-person investment sales team covering 11 states with No. 1 multifamily market share in that region based on sales volume and transactions reported to CoStar. For more information about the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group, visit https://multifamily.cushwake.com.

