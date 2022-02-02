Avant Joins TreeQual by LendingTree as an Inaugural Partner

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avant, a leading financial technology company that gives non-prime consumers access to the financial solutions they deserve, announced today that it is joining TreeQual by LendingTree as one of the platform’s first partners. By joining LendingTree’s TreeQual platform at this pivotal moment, Avant can bring opportunities and financial solutions to customers in the LendingTree credit card and loan marketplace.

“Joining TreeQual is a natural progression of our long-standing commitment as LendingTree’s partner, but beyond that, we’re excited about the potential it brings for the future,” said Kevin Chin, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Avant. “As we grow with LendingTree and take this next step, we’re investing in technology with a purpose that parallels Avant’s mission to provide a clear pathway for customers to achieve their financial goals.”

TreeQual will better match users with loan and credit card offers that meet their needs at the right moment. Providing customers with this service helps them feel confident as they make decisions that benefit their financial progression. By being one of the first to partner with LendingTree on this initiative, Avant can reach new customer segments who will benefit from the unique approach the company uses to evaluate risk and offer access to financing.

“We take pride in helping our customers get financing in a fast and transparent way and being part of TreeQual is an extension of that practice,” said Matt Bochenek, CEO of Avant. “We’re continually building our business in a way that brings value to non-prime customers, providing them with solutions to own their financial journeys.”

“Our pre-approval engine enables LendingTree to generate win-win scenarios for our partners and for borrowers alike by removing friction and by bringing the right financial solutions to the right customers at the exact right time,” said Doug Lebda, Founder and CEO of LendingTree. “Our partnerships with transparent financial companies like Avant help LendingTree uphold its commitment to being the ultimate consumer advocate in financial services.”

This strategic partnership follows Avant’s recent expansion into mobile banking, giving customers easier access to their finances, and reaching a milestone of providing access to 1 million AvantCards. To learn more about Avant, visit https://www.avant.com/.

About Avant

Avant provides access to a full ecosystem of digital financial products, including personal loans, credit cards, mobile banking and auto refinance, to everyday American consumers. Through a combination of technology, analytics, and superior customer service, Avant gives underserved and unbanked consumers access to credit with innovative products that simplify and improve their financial journeys. Since 2012, Avant has connected nearly 2 million customers to $7.5 billion in loans and over 1 million credit cards. A high-growth financial technology company, Avant has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, TechCrunch, Fortune and Bloomberg, and has raised over $650 million of equity capital. For more information on Avant, visit www.avant.com.

Avant, LLC is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided through Evolve Bank & Trust. Avant-branded credit products are issued by WebBank.