TrueNorth Partners With CyberCube

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. based professional services and insurance brokerage firm TrueNorth Companies is set to roll out CyberCube’s Broking Manager, the cyber risks analytics platform for insurance intermediaries.

In addition, TrueNorth will tap into the CyberCube Academy, CyberCube’s online learning platform for the latest cyber insurance skills and knowledge.

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Iowa, TrueNorth is a leading specialty insurance broker and risk management consultancy with offices located in Iowa, Colorado, Illinois and more than 400 employees contributing across the nation. TrueNorth is proud to be recognized nationally as a Top Workplace and ranked among the top 50 largest privately held brokerages in the country.

Broking Manager is the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to generating financial exposure impact that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits.

Broking Manager will allow the TrueNorth team to quantify and explain to its clients the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Nate Brink, CyberCube's Broking Segment Leader, said: “We’re excited to partner with TrueNorth to help the company’s clients better manage their cyber risk. Insurance brokers need the right information in their hands as quickly as possible and in a manner that is simplified and ready for conversations with clients and prospects. That’s precisely what CyberCube’s products do.

“By partnering with us at CyberCube, we’ll help enhance TrueNorth's sales and client servicing efforts. We will provide the company with a combination of a market-leading cyber risk modeling tool in the shape of Broking Manager, cyber risk training and access to our education platform, CyberCube Academy. These tools will allow TrueNorth’s team to efficiently communicate cyber risk to its clients.”

Matt Evans, Principal, Practice Leader of TrueNorth, said: “We’re acutely aware of the emerging risks facing the business community as technology advances and data utilization expands. We aim to provide our clients with the most pertinent information on their cyber vulnerabilities, along with tools and resources that strengthen their cyber resiliency and provide confidence in insurance placements. We believe CyberCube’s Broking Manager will help us achieve that aim, evolving our capabilities to better support our clients.”

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

CyberCube Academy is an online learning platform, condensing CyberCube’s multi-disciplinary expertise into a series of short online courses and moderated student sessions. Multiple modules offer flexible learning on core principles, terminology, latest threat developments and real-life case studies.

ENDS

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modelling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth is a professional services and insurance brokerage firm that provides insurance tools and solutions beyond the policy. These offerings are designed to protect what matters most and transform your risk into brighter opportunities.

Our purpose is to provide value. We are passionate about solving problems and also happen to be exceptional insurance brokers. We aspire to understand your team and your circumstances. From there, we will help you build and execute strategies that deliver value and improve your overall risk profile.

Having earned the trust and respect of many of the industry's top associations, TrueNorth is positioned to offer businesses the same global resources and capabilities of a large broker but can integrate solutions to build lasting relationships that support teams and help businesses flourish for years to come. Put simply, TrueNorth exists to support you on your journey.

Learn more about us here: www.truenorthcompanies.com/ourapproach