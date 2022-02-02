Alvotech Enters Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with BiosanaPharma for Co-Development of a Proposed Biosimilar (AVT23) to Xolair® (Omalizumab)

REYKJAVIK, Iceland & LEIDEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alvotech Holdings S.A. (“Alvotech”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, has entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with BiosanaPharma to co-develop AVT23 (also called BP001), a proposed biosimilar to Xolair® (omalizumab).

Global sales of Xolair in 2020 reached $3.3 billion. AVT23 will be produced using BiosanaPharma’s proprietary 3C process technology, a fully continuous operation designed to allow for highly productive, low-cost manufacturing.

“This transaction underscores Alvotech’s comprehensive approach to the biosimilars market,” said Mark Levick, CEO of Alvotech. “Our pure-play biosimilars approach allows the Alvotech platform to be highly opportunistic in not only developing products in-house, but also through in-licensing and co-developing attractive products through partnerships with premier companies like BiosanaPharma.”

“We are delighted at this collaboration with Alvotech as their platform can enable global distribution of our lead product, if approved,” said Ard Tijsterman, CEO of BiosanaPharma. “Our 3C process technology is designed to make products more affordable and to improve patient access, a key goal for both BiosanaPharma and Alvotech.”

“The cooperation between our companies demonstrates the ability of our platform to rapidly scale our portfolio,” said Anil Okay, Chief Commercial Officer of Alvotech. “This product had been on our wish list for some time and expands the breadth and potential of our future offerings in primary care.”

Under terms of the agreement, Alvotech will receive exclusive global rights for AVT23, a proposed biosimilar to Xolair. BiosanaPharma will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for certain tiered royalties. BiosanaPharma and Alvotech will jointly further the development of AVT23, which is currently in late-stage development. BiosanaPharma has completed a pharmacokinetic (PK) study showing that AVT23’s bioavailability, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity were comparable to those of Xolair.

On December 7, 2021, Alvotech and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: OACB.U, OACB, OACB WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., announced they had entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company’s securities are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbol “ALVO.”

About AVT23

AVT23 is a proposed biosimilar to Xolair (omalizumab). Omalizumab is an antibody that targets free IgE; it is used to improve the control of severe persistent allergic asthma, for chronic (long-term) spontaneous urticaria (itchy rash) in patients with elevated IgE who do not respond to treatment with antihistamines and to treat nasal polyps in people 18 years of age and older when medicines to treat nasal polyps called nasal corticosteroids have not worked well enough. Xolair, the only currently approved product containing omalizumab, was first approved in 2003. AVT23 is an investigational compound and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

About BiosanaPharma

BiosanaPharma is a biotechnology company with operations in Australia, the Netherlands and Singapore. The company is headed by a team of entrepreneurs on a mission to make monoclonal antibody therapeutics more affordable and accessible for patients through smart, disruptive technology. The company aims to increase affordability by using its proprietary 3C process. For more information, visit www.Biosanapharma.com. The 3C technology platform is a high productivity, flexible, small footprint manufacturing platform capable of making 1kg of drug substance antibody per week at a 50L bioreactor scale. Batch processing is made continuous with multicycle counter current operation. The upstream process is based on high cell density continuous perfusion culturing with alternating bioreactor use (proprietary IP) and the downstream process is based on simulated moving bed chromatography combined with flow through filtration.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, founded in 2013 by Róbert Wessman, is a biopharmaceutical company focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech’s current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, and cancer. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com.

