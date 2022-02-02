Shore Capital Partners Announces Founding of OMS360 Through Affiliations with Kentucky Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Community Oral Facial Surgery

CHICAGO & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore Capital” or “Shore”) is pleased to announce that it has founded OMS360 with the completion of strategic partnerships with Kentucky Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (“KCOMS”) and Community Oral Facial Surgery (“COFS”). Together, OMS360 (“The Company”) consists of seven oral and maxillofacial surgery practices located across Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.

OMS360 is an oral surgeon support organization that partners with quality practices to deliver expertise in business development, finance, marketing, recruiting, benefits and other practice administration while enhancing oral surgeons’ ability to provide the highest quality of patient care. The Company has developed an impressive executive and operational support team based in Atlanta, Georgia. OMS360 is led by Chief Executive Officer Trevor Maurer, who is an experienced healthcare executive with a background in scaling and managing multi-site healthcare businesses. OMS360 continues to build its network of practices with expectations of becoming a preeminent oral surgeon support organization throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Shore Capital is excited to partner with Drs. Bob Clark, Donald Max and Jason Ford from KCOMS, as well as Drs. Josh Everts, Ryan Livingston, Fred Atwell and David Davis from COFS, as they are some of the leading oral surgeons in Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia. The doctors have distinguished themselves as leaders by demonstrating a strong commitment to clinical quality and a patient-centric approach to care within their local communities. Further, these doctors have remained influential and involved with various oral surgery-related industry organizations that are critical to upholding the highest standards of patient care on both a local and national scale. Drs. Bob Clark and Josh Everts will join the Board of Directors for OMS360 and play an important role in further developing the growth strategy and optimizing the service offering to enhance operations at each affiliated practice.

Chris Mioton, Partner at Shore Capital, said, “ We could not be more excited to partner with the doctors and team members at KCOMS and COFS. Both of these practices are leaders in their respective communities. Through Shore Capital’s extensive experience investing in medical practices, we share the founding doctors’ commitment to quality medicine and taking a patient-centric approach to lay the foundation for success. We are eager to partner with additional oral surgeons who embrace that philosophy.”

Mioton added, “ We initially got to know Trevor as an operating partner over the last several years, including in his role as a Board member at Southern Orthodontic Partners, another Shore portfolio company. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Trevor as CEO of OMS360 and support the talented management team he is assembling.”

Dr. Clark said, “ We are proud of the practice we have built and appreciate the trust our patients and referral partners place in us. We believe Shore Capital and OMS360 represent the ideal partner to help facilitate our next phase of transformational growth and share our commitment to clinical quality and maintaining the best possible culture and experience for our employees and patients. I look forward to working closely with this industry-leading management team and executing on our shared vision to enhance practice operations and expand the delivery of quality patient care to each community we serve.”

Dr. Everts added, “ Shore’s track record in the healthcare delivery arena is top of its class and the depth of their expansive internal resource team was something we didn’t find with other organizations. The capabilities of OMS360 will provide us access to operating expertise, strategic guidance, capital and administrative resources to help our practice continue its ambitious growth trajectory throughout Alabama and Georgia.” He continued, “ I am eager to build upon OMS360’s excellent clinical reputation and expand the geographical reach through partnerships with other industry-leading oral surgeons.”

“ Building a best-in-class oral surgeon support organization requires a strong foundation of surgeons and business leaders, a commitment to clinical excellence and a customized approach to the operations of each practice affiliate. The doctors and team members of KCOMS and COFS represent the ideal practices to join the OMS360 network. Their proven track record of practice growth, outstanding clinical reputation and commitment to their local communities are truly unique,” said Maurer. “ We are well-positioned to grow and support our oral surgery practice partners as the healthcare industry transitions to a more consumer-oriented care model. While we must provide convenient and affordable care, we believe the oral surgeons’ role is invaluable and clinical expertise will be the most critical aspect of treatment. Additionally, Shore has helped to bring together an exceptional board of directors consisting of industry thought leaders and doctors alike to guide our strategy and growth plan.”

Shore Capital and OMS360 continue to invest in people and processes to support the operations, business development, finance, accounting, human resources and information technology functions at their affiliated practices to allow the oral surgeons to focus on clinical excellence and serving their communities. The Company will pursue affiliations with independent oral and maxillofacial surgery practices in order to build a network of top clinicians that maintains an oral surgery-led culture.

OMS360 represents the second platform investment out of Shore Capital Partners Healthcare Fund IV, L.P., a $366 million investment vehicle raised in July 2021.

To learn more about partnerships with OMS360, visit www.oms360.com or contact Zach Burger, Chief Development Officer, zach@oms360.com.

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has raised approximately $2.7 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.