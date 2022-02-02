Five9 Announces Brand Ambassador Partnership with Rising Star, Professional Golfer Max Homa

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today its brand ambassador partnership with professional golfer and three-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa.

“In today’s increasingly remote world, many customers are looking for the opportunity to get back out there and connect with one another and with the trusted brands that support them,” said Genefa Murphy, Five9 CMO. “By leveraging a partnership with Max, Five9 will increase brand awareness and provide opportunities for its customers, partners, and employees to come together to share ideas about the future of customer experience and have some much-needed fun.”

The multiyear partnership will see Homa and his caddie wear the Five9 logo and make special appearances to represent the brand during Five9 events, including the company’s 2022 Sales Kickoff, taking place through February 4 in Las Vegas.

“I am excited to partner with Five9 and help bring awareness to the brand’s winning reputation,” Homa said. “They are clear leaders in their industry and true champions for helping enterprises embrace innovation to deliver the best experiences to their customers.”

Homa currently ranks 37th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 10th in the 2021-22 FedEx Cup Standings. He won his first PGA Tour event at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship and went on to several great finishes on the 2021 PGA Tour, highlighted by two wins in California: the 2021 Genesis Invitational presented by the Tiger Woods Foundation, and the 2021 Fortinet Championship hosted in Napa. He is a fan favorite on the Tour, has become well known for his large following and entertaining presence on Twitter, and will be featured in an upcoming Netflix documentary on the 2022 PGA Tour.

“We are honored to partner with Max,” Murphy added. “We selected Max, not only because he is a California native like Five9, but because his core values reflect those of our brand: someone who is scrappy, hardworking and neck deep in being great at his craft. He also happens to have a degree in consumer behavior and understands the importance of creating meaningful connections. You can see that from his active social media presence. We look forward to celebrating many wins together with Max and our customers.”

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

