Veritone Extends Licensing Relationship with French Tennis Federation to Include North American Representation of its Iconic Roland-Garros Content

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today it has signed a deal with the French Tennis Federation (FFT), extending a three-year licensing contract for North American representation of the FFT’s Roland-Garros content. Known for its world-renowned clay courts at Roland-Garros, and its world-famous championship matches held at its Paris venue over two weeks in late May and early June each year, the French Open will continue to add more unique tennis footage to Veritone’s best-in-class content licensing offerings. Veritone’s North American content licensing customers can license and use this FFT footage in their creative projects, including films, commercials, documentaries, and online.

“Veritone is proud to continue to grow our three-year licensing partnership with the FFT,” says Mike Arthur, senior vice president and general manager, Veritone Licensing. “The clay courts at Roland-Garros are considered by many to be the most recognized in the whole world, with some of the most physically demanding tennis happening on those legendary courts. This makes for fantastic storytelling—and a tremendous opportunity to represent such distinguished content in the licensing market.”

Veritone’s proven Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to help companies simplify complex problems and streamline workflows. Powering our suite of industry-focused AI solutions and pre-built applications, as well as our experience-driven professional and managed services, Veritone offers a holistic approach to content and advertising.

The French Open is one of the most watched of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments, with 38.6 million unique viewers of the 2021 event.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

For more than 15 years, Veritone Licensing has been the go-to resource for top documentarians, producers, directors and creatives. Veritone Licensing represents some of the most celebrated collections in news, sports and entertainment, including content that can’t simply be bought from generic stock footage sites. Both content buyers and rights holders have relied upon Veritone’s team of experts and proprietary AI to support their projects and ensure seamless content delivery, with all necessary permissions for commercial use as part of its full-service offerings.

